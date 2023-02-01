Sebastian Vettel sends a strong warning for motorsports: Change or risk getting banned

Sebastian Vettel recently stated that drastic changes must come into effect in terms of carbon emissions before motorsports starts getting banned in countries. The former F1 driver has constantly raised awareness about climate change during his time in the sport and will continue to do so even after his retirement in 2022.

During the 2023 Race of Champions event in Sweden, Sebastian Vettel expressed how he loves various motorsports and wants young drivers and his own kids to enjoy them in the same way before they gradually get banned from different countries, saying:

"I love motorsport and I'm very careful when it comes to the future. We have young drivers, even I have children, and I think it's really a privilege to experience the world of motorsports as I have. It would be a shame if this were one day banned, for obvious reasons."

naz @vettricc in conclusion of these two days i’ve missed sebastian vettel more than i could imagine i love this man so much in conclusion of these two days i’ve missed sebastian vettel more than i could imagine i love this man so much https://t.co/K2UHsuwfZX

He explained how different disciplines of motorsport must start thinking of alternative fuels and methods to further reduce emissions and slow down climate change. The four-time world champion was happy to see how people are gradually realizing the depth of the situation and working towards making motorsports greener. Sebastian Vettel further added:

"I think that for the future, if we want to continue practicing this sport and cultivate our passion for racing, we have to think of alternatives. Otherwise, we can continue to do things as we are used to for another couple of years, before we end up with a really big problem. So it's good to see that people are caring about that. Of course it depends on the type of racing, but the movement exists, people are considering how to create a sustainable future."

F1 is also trying to reduce its carbon footprint by aiming for net-zero emissions by 2030. They are working towards reducing travel-based emissions, using 100% renewable energy in the paddock, and even increasing remote broadcast operations.

Sebastian Vettel reflects on the emotional price he paid during his Ferrari stint

Winning races and championships with Ferrari is a dream every F1 driver thinks about. Sebastian Vettel has also had this dream since his childhood hero, Michael Schumacher, won multiple world titles with the Italian team. However, after Vettel joined the team in 2015, he was simply unable to compete for the top spot.

On the Beyond the Grid podcast, Vettel reflected on how he never felt external pressure when he was at Ferrari. Rather, he felt a lot of pressure from his own expectations. He said:

"I paid the emotional price in my 5 years at Ferrari. I never felt extra pressure when I was a Ferrari driver, I felt pressured by my own expectations and wanting to be successful here. There are many reasons why I didn't succeed, why what I did might not have worked, but I'm still very happy and at peace with what we've accomplished. But of course, looking back, it took some time to recover."

458 Rarri NFT Project @458rarrinft Did you know Sebastian Vettel won 14 races with Ferrari and came close on multiple occasions of clinching the WDC. His signature is also featured in 42/458 of the 458Rarri NFT Project Did you know Sebastian Vettel won 14 races with Ferrari and came close on multiple occasions of clinching the WDC. His signature is also featured in 42/458 of the 458Rarri NFT Project https://t.co/Koig3gLGPT

Despite not being able to win any world titles with the Italian outfit, Sebastian Vettel claimed he was satisfied with whatever he achieved and cherished the bond with the people he worked with at Ferrari.

Poll : 0 votes