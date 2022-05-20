Sebastian Vettel will have 'a disastrous weekend' at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, says Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has reportedly predicted a "disastrous weekend" for his compatriot and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. Schumacher suggested that the Aston Martin driver could potentially soon part ways from the sport, hinting at a potential retirement by the end of the season.

As reported by PlanetF1, Schumacher shared his expectations from Vettel this weekend in Spain, saying:

“It will be a disastrous weekend for Sebastian Vettel, I’m sure of it. All the weaknesses of the Aston Martin will be exposed in Barcelona. Unless he does a rain dance. But I don’t see that much for him in dry conditions. I doubt he’ll get the chance Formula 1 spins so fast, so many guys follow. Sebastian is still on a decent level, but he’s just not the future. If a team reorients itself, it won’t do that with Sebastian.”

Vettel has been vague about any such retirement plans, emphasizing that physically, he feels comfortable racing for another few years. In an earlier press conference, the 34-year-old said:

“At the minute, I think the focus is on now and on the mountain ahead of us that we try to climb – and we won’t climb it in a day, we won’t climb it in a month. But we will choose the path we climb which will determine the next three to four years, so that’s why I feel it’s really important to focus on that and it takes all the attention. Those will be the key things I will be looking at to see how promising it is looking in the future and how soon, because obviously I’m not really old – I think I would have physically a lot of years left, it’s not a problem at all.”

While Schumacher is not expecting an impressive weekend from Aston Martin this weekend, the team is reportedly set to bring a major upgrade at the Grand Prix with hopes of a stronger race.

Sebastian Vettel offered an opportunity to race in Formula E

DS Techeetah Formula E boss Thomas Chevaucher recently spoke about Sebastian Vettel's advocacy for environment-related issues. Using technology to promote racing that does not cause damage to the environment is at the core of Formula E. In line with this, Chevaucher recently revealed that he would be open to allowing the former world champion to try out the sport.

As reported by the Daily Star, Chevaucher said:

“Sebastian [Vettel] is very interested in environmental protection and has climate change in mind, just like we do in Formula E. We do not know to what extent he is interested in continuing his career in Formula E, but we would like to give him the opportunity to try out a CO2-neutral racing car.”

Since Vettel claims he has a few more years of racing within him, there certainly lies a chance that the German will move to Formula E rather than retire from racing altogether anytime soon.

