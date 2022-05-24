Sergio Perez disappointed after not being given 'a better shot' by Red Bull at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Sergio Perez believes he had a better shot at a win at the Spanish GP had his strategy panned out well. The Mexican was eventually satisfied with the team's result and feels he could have been on a better strategy.

The Mexican lamented his strategy at the FIA press conference, saying:

“Well, on the first stint, when I let Max [Verstappen] by, I was told that I was going to get it back. And we knew we were on different strategies. So when I was back on it, I felt like I could have gone through and probably given a better shot at my strategy, to make it work. But at the end of the day, it turned out to be the three-stop the way to go today.”

The Red Bull driver believes a two-stop strategy would not have worked for him and a three-stop one was ideal for the race. Despite being assured by the team that his strategy was correct, Sergio Perez felt he could have had a better approach to aid him to a win. Regardless, the Mexican clinched his maiden podium at the Spanish venue with a P2 finish.

Sergio Perez believes team result but has a lot to discuss with the team internally

Sergio Perez, who had to let his team-mate Max Verstappen pass him during the latter stages of the race, felt the team result was important and his own could have been better. Describing his race, the Mexican felt it was unclear which strategy was better between him and his teammate. Both Red Bull drivers were on different strategies and with Charles Leclerc’s retirement, it was critical for the team to aide the Dutchman to a win, as he was vulnerable to George Russell behind him with his DRS not working.

Commenting on his race and the strategies that panned out, the Mexican said:

“Well, I think today. I think what was clear was that the three-stop was a better race, race time, and the various strategies, so I think if I went in that direction, I would have won the race. And it worked out for Max. I think that was something we discussed. It was good, because we didn't know at the time which strategy was going to be the best one. I only felt that in the first stint when I gave the position to Max, that I was told that I was going to get it back and when I was on the two-stop I felt that I could have gone through Max and George [Russell] a bit earlier to try and make the strategy work, but probably it wouldn't have been enough.”

Satisfied with the team's result, Sergio Perez summed up his feelings after the Spanish GP, saying:

“But it still is a great team result, the season is still very young and, yeah, I think the momentum in the team is great. So we just have to discuss a few things internally. But yeah, there’s nothing that I’m concerned of. If anything, I can say that the atmosphere in the team, the momentum we’re carrying, it is tremendous, like no other team, so I’m pleased with that.”

While the team's strategy might not have gone in the Mexican’s favor, the Spanish GP's result was a massive points haul for Red Bull. Both Verstappen and the Milton Keynes squad have grabbed leads from Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively.

