F1 2022: What do the Constructor Standings look like after the Spanish GP?

Red Bull has made the most of the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix by grabbing the lead in both the constructor and the driver standings, with a glorious 1-2 finish for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Barcelona this Sunday. Despite issues with the DRS in the reigning world champion's car, the team managed to optimize the risk after pole-sitter Charles Leclerc devastatingly DNF'ed after facing power unit issues with his Ferrari.

The Monegasque watched his championship lead slip through his fingers as he made his way back to the garage, making his first retirement of the F1 season so far. While he did not contribute any points to Ferrari this weekend, home hero Carlos Sainz, who had a nightmare start and then even a spin early on in the race, managed to recover up to fourth place, bringing in 12 points for the team. The Prancing Horse now stands second in the constructor standings, with a total of 169 points.

Mercedes had their best weekend since the Australian Grand Prix and managed to take home 25 points from Spain with a podium for George Russell and a fifth-place finish for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion managed to fight his way through the pack after finding himself in P19 as a result of making contact with a Haas early on in the race. With this, Mercedes remain third in the constructors' standings.

McLaren had one car finish in the points with an eighth-place finish for Lando Norris, and hence remain fourth. Guanyu Zhou was the second to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas, however, drove an impressive race to secure sixth, bringing in significant championship points for Alfa Romeo, which remains fifth in the standings.

Alpine had a strong weekend with a double-points finish, while Yuki Tsunoda was the only AlphaTauri to make it to the points. The French constructor stands sixth and AlphaTauri is currently seventh in the standings.

Haas, Aston Martin, and Williams had no cars in the top ten and hence are back in the bottom three of the constructor standings with no extra points from today's race.

Here are the 2022 F1 Constructor Standings after the Spanish GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing RBPT 195 2 Ferrari 169 3 Mercedes 120 4 McLaren Mercedes 50 5 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 39 6 Alpine Renault 34 7 AlphaTauri RBPT 17 8 Haas Ferrari 15 9 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 6 10 Williams Mercedes 3

Edited by Anurag C