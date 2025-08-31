Sergio Perez drops one-word reaction to Isack Hadjar securing his first F1 podium in Dutch GP

Isack Hadjar claimed his maiden F1 podium at the 2025 Dutch GP, leading to a flurry of congratulatory messages heading his way. One of those messages was shared by a former Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez, who left a one-word comment on the Frenchman's Dutch GP Instagram post.The 20-year-old started his F1 career with a disappointing DNS at the season opener in Australia. However, since then, he has moved up the grid and scored points at six different races before the Dutch GP.But his P4 qualification meant that he was in the store for a big points haul come raceday. With Lando Norris suffering a retirement, this helped Hadjar climb into P3, as celebrations erupted across the F1 sphere, seeing the Frenchman claim his first podium at the Dutch GP.Overjoyed with his achievement, the 20-year-old shared his milestone on Instagram, as he captioned the post:&quot;Happy me with half a trophy !🏆 Surreal day, thank you @visacashapprb ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSergio Perez commented under the post and congratulated Isack Hadjar:&quot;Bravo!!!!&quot;Sergio Perez's comment on Hadjar's Instagram post | Source: InstagramMoreover, Perez was not alone as Hadjar's idol, Lewis Hamilton, commented:&quot;Legend&quot;Lewis Hamilton's comment on Hadjar's Instagram post | Source: InstagramMeanwhile, his compatriot Esteban Ocon wrote:&quot;Bravo man very happy for you 👏👏🔥&quot;Esteban Ocon's comment on Hadjar's Instagram post | Source: InstagramPierre Gasly also hyped up his fellow Frenchman:&quot;Way to go bro!!!&quot;Pierre Gasly's comment on Hadjar's Instagram post | Source: InstagramHadjar's podium at the Dutch GP made him the 219th different podium sitter in F1.Alan Permane hailed Isack Hadjar's Dutch GP a flawless raceAyumu Iwasa (L), Isack Hadjar, and Alan Permane (R) during the post-race celebrations after Hadjar's podium during the 2025 Dutch GP - Source: GettySince Alan Permane took over the duties of being the team principal at Racing Bulls, the Faenza-based squad has continued on its strong run of performances. Isack Hadjar's P3 result was the team's fifth podium finish in F1.Delighted with his driver's performance, the Briton shared his admiration for the 20-year-old, as he said (via F1's official website):&quot;What an incredible day! Isack [Hadjar] drove a faultless race, it was a perfect weekend for him and it was a very well deserved podium. It might have been an inherited 3rd place, however Isack put himself in the strongest position possible to do that, which he did the whole race. He excelled all weekend; after such a great Qualifying it was good to see the pace of the car in the race and he was running at a very comfortable 4th place and had no real threats from behind... Onwards we go to Monza to continue this momentum!&quot;Meanwhile, the Frenchman's performance at the Dutch GP aided the squad to move up to seventh in the constructors' standings, as it moved past Sauber.