Lando Norris reacts to the disastrous DNF as his Mercedes PU gave up on him during the F1 Dutch GP

Lando Norris reflected on his feelings as the Briton admitted he was left disappointed after the Mercedes engine in the back of his McLaren gave up on him during the Dutch Grand Prix. Norris also claimed that he felt that he was slightly quicker than teammate Oscar Piastri during the race on Sunday.Lando Norris can count himself unlucky as his engine blew up in the final stages of the Dutch GP, meaning that what looked to be at least a second-place finish turned into a DNF. This has huge implications for the drivers' title, as he is now 34 points behind Oscar Piastri with only 9 rounds to go this season.After his race ended, Norris sat down on one of the mounts at the Zandvoort circuit as he looked distraught. After the race, the 25-year-old was asked about this and the DNF. He replied, saying:&quot;I mean, it was just a tough race so I wanted to sit down. I was, yeah I guess a bit disappointed but nothing I can really do about it in the end. Yeah, frustrating but it's out of my control so nothing I can do.&quot;Reflecting on his race up to that point, Norris added:&quot;Yeah I mean you can't do a lot around here. I felt a bit quicker (than Piastri) but you have to be like eight tenths quicker to overtake around here and I'm not eight tenths quicker.&quot;Norris then added that he takes reassurance from the fact that he still felt that he was quick during the race, as he now shifts his attention towards the upcoming Italian Grand Prix.With this, the odds of Oscar Piastri claiming his maiden F1 title have increased significantly. This is the first time either of the McLaren drivers has been over a race win clear of the other in the points during the 2025 season.Oscar Piastri &quot;satisfied&quot; after Dutch GP win but claims Lando Norris' DNF was &quot;incredibly unfortunate&quot;Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris after qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettyOscar Piastri was understandably delighted to have won the Dutch GP but claimed that Lando Norris's DNF was &quot;unfortunate&quot;. But the Aussie driver felt that he had controlled the race even up until the point that his teammate was still in the race.Speaking during the post-race interview in parc ferme, Piastri explained his mixed emotions after the race.&quot;It feels good, obviously. But I felt like I was in control of that one and just used the pace when I needed to. I controlled the race when I needed to, and obviously the ending was incredibly unfortunate for Lando (Norris).,&quot; said Piastri.&quot;That was a bit of a different race to 12 months ago, so very happy with all the work we've done to try to improve around here, and very satisfied to come out on top,&quot; he added.This was Piastri's seventh race win of the 2025 season, and the driver has now already overtaken his own points tally from 2024. He also moves level with Lando Norris for total career wins in F1 with 9.