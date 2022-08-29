"I'm not as comfortable as I was in the beginning of the season"- Sergio Perez on huge gap to Max Verstappen at 2022 F1 Belgian GP

Sergio Perez elaborated on the huge gap to teammate Max Verstappen at the 2022 F1 Belgian GP. The Mexican driver claims he cannot get the maximum out of his Red Bull compared to Verstappen, who is en route to taking his second world championship title this year.

¡Gran día para el equipo!

Great day for the whole team! We suffered with a bad start, but we managed to recover for a great team result! Now up to Netherlands. #BelgianGP

Despite being unable to extract maximum performance from his RB18, the Mexican driver finished second behind Max Verstappen at Spa on Sunday, marking the team's 21st 1-2 finish in the sport. Sergio Perez was undoubtedly the more confident Red Bull driver of the two in the opening stages of the season, even scoring his first pole position in the sport at the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Speaking to Motorsport after the race, Perez described the challenges he's been facing with the Red Bull car. He said:

“Well, certainly the car has become quicker from the beginning of the season. But yeah, certainly I’m not as comfortable as I was in the beginning of the season. So, it’s something that I need to work on, on my side to make sure we are able to get the maximum out of the car. Because sometimes you are… things become more natural for you to get the most out of your car. And sometimes you have to work really hard and go very deep in the analysis, to make sure you are able to extract the maximum.”

Sergio Perez 'can't imagine' retiring from F1 after his current contract expires

Sergio Perez plans to race beyond 2024 and feels he is not yet ready to retire. The Mexican reckons he still has a long way to go in the sport, before hanging his helmet for good. Suggesting that he is not ready for retirement, Perez expressed his intention to continue to race beyond 2024, when his current contract with Red Bull ends. Despite the rigorous nature of the sport, the 32-year-old is not done yet.

Speaking to Sport Bild, he said:

“I still have a contract until 2024, but I can’t imagine that I will end my career then. I’m too young for that and still have too much fun. Even if the sport takes up a lot of time. But that’s how it is. Formula 1 becomes your life. And you can’t just leave that behind. And yet, in the end, it won’t be difficult for me.”

The Mexican driver has so far been the perfect wingman for Max Verstappen, even helping the Dutchman win his first world championship title against Lewis Hamilton in 2021. Given his time left with the sport, Sergio Perez is still unsure where he will end up after his contract with Red Bull ends. His vast experience in the sport, however, coupled with his success with the Austrian team, is likely to get him a home with another team in the sport.

