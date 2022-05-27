Red Bull-Sergio Perez contract talks to start 'in the next few weeks', says Christian Horner

Sergio Perez and Red Bull could begin discussions over a new contract for the Mexican driver 'in the next few weeks', according to team principal Christian Horner.

Checo joined Red Bull from Racing Point (now Aston Martin) at the start of 2021 and his current deal at Milton Keynes runs through until the end of the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

Sergio Perez has performed ably and consistently since arriving at the team while also being a reliable wingman for the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen. In the process, he also gave Red Bull the stability they were seeking in Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon after the departure of Daniel Ricciardo.

In an interview with RacingNews365, Horner admitted that Perez could expect contract talks to commence shortly. The Briton said:

“I think with his performances to date, so far, he’s converged with Max [Verstappen]. The dynamic between the two of them is very good. I think Checo [Sergio Perez] is more settled in the team this year, in his second year, and, of course, with a reset with a new car, he’s been very much closer to the pace. Inevitably, in the next few weeks, we’ll start talking about future seasons, but we’re not in a desperate rush.”

Red Bull also has a plethora of young drivers in the junior formulae who could be shuffled up to F1 if a deal cannot be agreed with Perez. The prospect of a second homecoming for Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri cannot be ruled out either.

Red Bull boss believes Sergio Perez 'has got the maturity' to be Max Verstappen's teammate

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels Sergio Perez has the right amount of maturity required to be Max Verstappen's teammate in F1.

During the aforementioned interview with RacingNews365, Horner lauded the 32-year-old Mexican, especially after the team orders that were implemented at the 2022 F1 Spanish GP. The 48-year-old said:

“Being Max Verstappen’s teammate is a bit of a head-screw for any driver, but I think Checo has got the maturity to deal with that at the stage he’s at in his career and with the experience that he’s got. He’s finally got himself into a competitive car and he wants to make the very best of that at this point in his career. He knows that he gets the same equipment, the same chance, but I think he’s realistic in his expectations as well. And he’s very much a team player.”

Horner also praised Perez for playing the team game in the immediate aftermath of the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The Mexican, however, felt he could have gone on to fight for the win.

Edited by Anurag C