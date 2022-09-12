"It was a mess"- Sergio Perez discloses what 'compromised' his race at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Sergio Perez started the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix in P13 after taking grid penalties. He, however, only managed to make it up to sixth in the main race after suffering issues with his tires and overheated brakes, despite having arguably the fastest car on the grid. After the race, the Red Bull driver explained that the front right brake disc forced him to pit early and also revealed that there was a point when it was on fire.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Mexican reflected on Sunday's race and described it as a "mess". He said:

“It was a mess, my race. It all started with the front right disc early on and that really compromised our race because we had to ‘box’ pretty early. Then the first laps on the hard tyres I had to lift and coast like crazy to bring them (the brakes) back to temperature. Because otherwise, I think we could have retired the car. I spent a few laps with the right disc on fire a bit, so it wasn’t ideal and I think at the end I could have got to the end with the hard tyres, but we had to stop.”

Towards the closing stages of the race, Daniel Ricciardo was forced to stop on the track as a result of reliability issues, bringing out the safety car. The race then ended behind the safety car instead of resuming for the last couple of laps. Most drivers were unhappy with the FIA's decision. When asked if he, too, would have liked a restart, Perez responded:

“Yeah, I had better tyres than Lewis [Hamilton] so it would have been good to get the restart for a bit. But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.”

Martin Brundle says "it's hard to identify" what's gone wrong with Sergio Perez

Despite having the strongest car in 2022, Sergio Perez has been unable to keep up with his teammate Max Verstappen, who now holds a whopping 125-point advantage over the Mexican.

As reported by the Mirror, Martin Brundle claimed that Red Bull are unable to point out what is going wrong with Sergio Perez. The senior F1 commentator said:

“I’m sure if he knew, they’d sort it out very quickly. But it just doesn’t seem to play to his strengths behind the wheel and then you lose a bit of confidence and trust on the braking point. And with these latest Formula 1 cars and the speed you take through these corners, if it starts sliding around too much, particularly at the rear end, and you don’t hustle it then you lose a bit of tyre temperature and a bit of brake temperature.”

“Then you get to a point where the car slides and you tighten up because, ‘oh no, the car is sliding’ rather than being just ‘whatever, I can handle whatever you throw at me’. It’s a snowball effect of tiny little things and that’s why it’s hard to identify what has gone wrong and how to put it right.”

Sergio Perez currently stands third in the drivers' standings with 210 points to his name.

