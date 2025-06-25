Sergio Perez shares a 100% clear message about his return to F1 grid in 2026

Sergio Perez has stated that returning to Formula 1 would need to be worth the price and aligned with the right project, one where he feels genuinely valued. Speaking on the Desde el Paddock podcast, the former Red Bull driver explained that he expects to have a clearer picture regarding his future as the year progresses, with 2026 as a potential target for a comeback.

Since leaving Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season, Perez has emerged as a leading candidate for a seat at the incoming Cadillac F1 Team, which is set to join the grid in 2026. The American outfit has been linked with several drivers, and Perez is understood to be one of their primary options. There have also been rumours connecting him to Alpine.

Sergio Perez has made it clear that he is open to returning under the right circumstances. He ruled out the idea of taking on a reserve driver role, citing the exhaustive travel of a 24-race season without guaranteed track time as a poor fit. Reflecting on his departure from Red Bull, he expressed that his career deserves a more fitting conclusion. He confirmed ongoing discussions with Cadillac and noted that as talks progress, his next move will become clearer. For now, he remains in no rush, but hopeful of returning to the grid in 2026.

Asked if a return to F1 in 2026 was on the cards, Sergio Perez said:

“Yes, I want to, if the project comes along where I feel I belong, where I should be. I don't want to be traveling around the world as a third driver or waiting for an opportunity. I've been very fortunate with the career I've had, and I want to return because I don't want to end my career like this. I'm also aware that I'll return if it's worth the price to be in Formula 1, which is 24 races, a lifetime dedicated to the sport.”

Asked about his conversations with GM Cadillac, he added:

“It's going well, it's still early, given the season, where it's at. As things progress, everything will become clearer, and I'll be able to make a final decision. I'm in no rush. I know I won't be in Formula 1 this year, and we'll see what happens next year.”

Sergio Perez also mentioned that the departure of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley was a significant blow to the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Sergio Perez believes Adrian Newey’s departure created problems within Red Bull

Sergio Perez revealed that Adrian Newey’s departure created internal issues at Red Bull. While the team was not as dominant as Mercedes in previous eras, he felt they still had a strong structure in place. According to the former Red Bull driver, Jonathan Wheatley's exit was another significant blow, as he had been a fundamental part of the team’s success.

When asked whether Red Bull owed him an apology, Perez said he believes the team does feel regret over his departure. He shared that a source within the organisation had expressed remorse about letting him go. Sergio Perez also reflected on how some of the decisions made during his final season added pressure to his performances in 2024. Despite the way things ended, he stated that he still maintains close friendships within the team and expressed sympathy for their current struggles.

Explaining the downfall of Red Bull as a team, Sergio Perez said:

“We had a great team. In the end, it slowly fell apart, but we really did have something special, during one of the most competitive eras in F1. We didn’t dominate an era like Mercedes, where they had a massive engine advantage. In our case, the performance gap was minimal, and we still built a powerhouse. When Adrian left - that’s when the problems really started. Then Jonathan Wheatley left, who was a fundamental part of the team.”

Asked if Red Bull owed him an apology, Perez mentioned:

“No. I mean, at the end of the day, that’s how the sport is. They made certain decisions because of the immense pressure—pressure that they themselves helped create. But I know, deep down, they regret it. And I know that from a very reliable source. Still, what can you do? You move on. It’s tough. I have very good friends there, and people might think I take pleasure in what happened - but no.”

Since Sergio Perez’s departure, Red Bull has struggled to find a second driver capable of supporting Max Verstappen at a competitive level. The team initially replaced Perez with Liam Lawson, only to switch to Yuki Tsunoda after just two races. Despite having a reliable and experienced option in Daniel Ricciardo, the decision to promote Lawson ultimately cost the Australian his place in Formula 1.

Red Bull are currently fourth in the Constructors’ Championship with a total of 162 points, 155 of which have been scored by Verstappen alone. Tsunoda, now in the second seat, has contributed just seven points. In a tight battle with Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the standings, the lack of a consistently competitive second driver has significantly undermined Red Bull’s title hopes and their position in the championship.

