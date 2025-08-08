"Shame on Ferrari ": Expert criticises the Italian team for Lewis Hamilton's debacle in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton had baffled the paddock in his post-qualifying interviews as he claimed that he was useless after his torrid performance and that Ferrari should replace him, leading F1 pundit Peter Windsor to bash the Scuderia. The 73-year-old lamented the team for allowing the Briton to say such stuff, which could lead to a difficult situation for the seven-time champion.

The 40-year-old joined Ferrari with massive ambitions but has trailed his much-younger teammate, Charles Leclerc, in the 2025 season so far. However, many reckoned the British GP to be a turning point as the Monegasque trundled to the back while Hamilton emerged as the lead Scuderia driver, as he continued his fourth-place finishing streak.

But, this mirage was soon broken as the Belgian GP weekend saw Hamilton being knocked out in Q1. Though he was able to salvage some points on raceday, the same cannot be said for the Hungarian GP, where the Briton again failed to reach the top 10.

With the other car being in pole position, the seven-time champion was left dejected and shared how the team should even replace him, owing to his poor form. Such words soon soared headlines in F1, a situation which could have been contained by Ferrari, as Windsor said:

"Well, absolutely gut-wrenching to see a driver of Lewis’ quality and stature saying that about himself. And shame on Ferrari really that they have allowed that to happen because he should’ve been coached into saying really, rather than saying that. That was very sad to see." (0:46 onwards)

Lewis Hamilton started and finished 12th at the Hungarian GP.

Ferrari supremo reckons that he doesn't need to motivate Lewis Hamilton amid subpar form

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was at one of his low points at the final race before the summer break. In the 14 rounds held so far, the 40-year-old has scored 109 points, 42 points adrift from Leclerc's total.

While some reckoned that Hamilton was demotivated after his post-qualifying comments and his weekend ending pointless manner, team principal Fred Vasseur thought otherwise and suggested that his driver was merely frustrated, as he told Sky Sports:

"I don’t need to motivate him. He’s frustrated, but not demotivated, it’s a completely different story. I can perfectly understand the situation...You know that they are in the performance and sometimes they are making comments even when they jump out of the car. I can understand the frustration. We are all frustrated."

"Sometimes just after the race, or just after the qualy, you are very disappointed, and the reaction, the first reaction, is off."

On the other hand, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, despite starting from pole position, finished outside the podium, ending a troubling weekend for Ferrari.

