Ferrari certainly caught the attention of a lot of people, including reigning champion Max Verstappen during Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice sessions. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took everyone by surprise with a top 3 finish in FP2. The local hero previously also topped FP1 as he looks to add to his magical Monaco win last season.

Ad

After a tame qualifying performance in Imola, Ferrari bounced back to finish strongly in the race. Imola's winner Max Verstappen drew a gloomy picture about catching the Prancing Horses and rivals McLaren.

Verstappen stated:

“I don’t expect us to be the quickest. We want to be of course a lot closer than what we were in FP2… I’m also quite confident that we can be a lot closer, but Ferrari again looks very, very fast."

Ad

Trending

He also added,

“The McLarens were quite close behind, but if you see over the whole season the pace, I think Ferrari again took a big step forward here.”

Max Verstappen finished FP1 strongly just behind Leclerc. However, the Red Bull ace slumped to 10th position in FP2. He was also upset with his car's performance and had a heated moment with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.

Ad

Dangerous Monaco GP traffic infuriates Max Verstappen

Monaco Grand Prix is known for its notorious traffic and Max Verstappen did not enjoy the conditions on the track in FP2. The Dutch Lion also sarcastically clapped for Alpine's new driver Franco Colapinto to express his anger.

Talking to the media after the session, Max Verstappen said:

"Well, I mean, Monaco is always quite tricky with traffic, but I think two times a day it was quite dangerous, I would say, in FP1 and then one time in FP2, which is not ideal."

Ad

He added,

"I mean, I know it's practice, but it could have been, I think, quite a big crash if you don't back out of it quickly, if you don't read the situation. But luckily, everything went well."

Monaco GP is one the shortest and narrowest circuit on the calendar. Due to the sizes of F1 cars now and the narrow street circuits, overtaking becomes very difficult. Naturally, it is one of the races that makes qualifying position extremely important and makes Q1 and Q2 quite intense.

Ad

The 4-time champion has won the Monaco GP twice - once in 2023 and the other in 2021. He won his first Monaco race from second position after Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's blunder allowed him to overtake and win.

Heading into the mid-season title fight with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Verstappen will be hoping for a repeat of 2023 heroics in qualifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanmay Khanna A Motorsports fanatic, Tanmay Khanna is the Motorsports Manager and Golf ACM at Sportskeeda. Tanmay has always been an avid sports fan possessing deep knowledge of 15+ sports while having played 5+ sports professionally on different levels. He was the captain of the U-18 team in the U-18 I League whilst also playing on a national level at the same ground as Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag. His technical knowledge of the sport, strong linguistic skills, and previous experience has helped him excel in this field. The Manchester United fan has Exclusive interviews with Golf superstars Paige Spiranac, Joel Dahmen, upcoming Indian F2 star driver Kush Maini among others. Tanmay has also covered LIV Golf's Rocester event, meeting some of the biggest names in Golf including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, etc.



Wayne Rooney, Lewis Hamilton, and Rafael Nadal are some of Tanmay’s biggest role models and he fulfilled one of his bucket list experiences by watching Manchester United live at Old Trafford. Know More