Ferrari certainly caught the attention of a lot of people, including reigning champion Max Verstappen during Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice sessions. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton took everyone by surprise with a top 3 finish in FP2. The local hero previously also topped FP1 as he looks to add to his magical Monaco win last season.
After a tame qualifying performance in Imola, Ferrari bounced back to finish strongly in the race. Imola's winner Max Verstappen drew a gloomy picture about catching the Prancing Horses and rivals McLaren.
Verstappen stated:
“I don’t expect us to be the quickest. We want to be of course a lot closer than what we were in FP2… I’m also quite confident that we can be a lot closer, but Ferrari again looks very, very fast."
He also added,
“The McLarens were quite close behind, but if you see over the whole season the pace, I think Ferrari again took a big step forward here.”
Max Verstappen finished FP1 strongly just behind Leclerc. However, the Red Bull ace slumped to 10th position in FP2. He was also upset with his car's performance and had a heated moment with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.
Dangerous Monaco GP traffic infuriates Max Verstappen
Monaco Grand Prix is known for its notorious traffic and Max Verstappen did not enjoy the conditions on the track in FP2. The Dutch Lion also sarcastically clapped for Alpine's new driver Franco Colapinto to express his anger.
Talking to the media after the session, Max Verstappen said:
"Well, I mean, Monaco is always quite tricky with traffic, but I think two times a day it was quite dangerous, I would say, in FP1 and then one time in FP2, which is not ideal."
He added,
"I mean, I know it's practice, but it could have been, I think, quite a big crash if you don't back out of it quickly, if you don't read the situation. But luckily, everything went well."
Monaco GP is one the shortest and narrowest circuit on the calendar. Due to the sizes of F1 cars now and the narrow street circuits, overtaking becomes very difficult. Naturally, it is one of the races that makes qualifying position extremely important and makes Q1 and Q2 quite intense.
The 4-time champion has won the Monaco GP twice - once in 2023 and the other in 2021. He won his first Monaco race from second position after Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's blunder allowed him to overtake and win.
Heading into the mid-season title fight with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Verstappen will be hoping for a repeat of 2023 heroics in qualifying.