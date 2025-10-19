Shocking images emerge of Halo saving Lewis Hamilton at the start of the F1 US GP Sprint

Shocking visuals from the 2025 F1 US Grand Prix Sprint showcased the halo saving Lewis Hamilton from a large piece of debris that flew towards him on the opening lap of the session. This happened shortly after the lights went out, and multiple cars made contact on turn one.As Oscar Piastri attempted a quick overtake on his teammate Lando Norris right after the start, he moved to the inside of turn one. It was at the same time as Nico Hulkenberg, who started P4, attempted to make a move on both McLarens. He ended up making contact with Piastri, who then bumped into his teammate, ending the race for both drivers.P8 starter Lewis Hamilton found himself in the midst of the entire incident as he backed himself up behind both McLarens. At the same time, as his on-board footage revealed, a large piece of carbon fiber flew towards his Ferrari. However, it was deflected by the halo on the car, which saved it from hitting his head, making it yet another crucial save in F1.The halo had been in testing for a long time before it was officially introduced in the 2018 F1 season. Made out of titanium, it can withstand up to 12,000kg, yet only weighs around 9kgs. It has proven to be one of the most essential safety features in modern Formula 1 racing, and continues to serve its purpose.When did the halo save Lewis Hamilton previously? Revisiting the 2021 F1 seasonThe 2021 Formula 1 season saw Lewis Hamilton in an intense battle with Max Verstappen for the World Championship. Both drivers went all out to clinch the maximum points that season, which also saw them being involved in multiple incidents.One such crash happened during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza that year. As Lewis Hamilton was exiting the pits, Max Verstappen attempted an overtake on him on the first corner. The two drivers battled wheel-to-wheel; however, the Red Bull jumped up on the &quot;sausage&quot; kerb on T1, with its rear climbing up on the Mercedes behind.Both cars were out. While the crash looked harmless at first sight, later footage revealed that Verstappen's right rear tire had been right above Hamilton's cockpit, making slight contact with his helmet. He was largely saved by a halo, without which it could have been a fatal incident.The Monza 2021 crash involving Lewis Hamilton and Max Versatppen (Getty Images)The halo is a testament to the safety level that modern Formula 1 racing has reached. Even the most fatal crashes see drivers walk out of their cars with minor injuries, making the sport safer than ever.