"Should’ve been a penalty!" - Fans react to Lewis Hamilton getting away with a warning for impeding Logan Sargeant in the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP FP2

F1 fans recently reacted to Lewis Hamilton escaping a penalty after dangerously impeding Logan Sargeant during the second practice of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

During the practice session, Logan came across a slow Ferrari and a Mercedes car while he was on a fast lap. While Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was away from the racing line, Hamilton's Mercedes moved towards the line on which Sargeant was running. This caused the Williams driver to act quickly and move slightly off-track to avoid a crash.

The impeding was noted by the FIA and Hamilton later received a warning for it. Mercedes was also fined €15,000 for failing to inform the Briton about a fast car approaching behind him.

When fans learned that the seven-time world champion got away with just a warning, many of them criticized the FIA race stewards and discussed that he should be getting a penalty for impeding Logan Sargeant.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Should’ve been a penalty!" a fan exclaimed.

Some fans also pointed fingers at Mercedes for not informing Hamilton about Sargeant's fast lap.

"Report it properly. Mercedes got the fine because they failed to warn Hamilton on track," another fan wrote.

Lewis Hamilton defended himself after impeding Logan Sargeant during FP2 of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

After Lewis Hamilton impeded Logan Sargeant during the second practice of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, the former came on the radio claiming that he did not know that Williams was on a fast lap.

The Mercedes driver explained that he was giving room to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari when Sargeant's Williams suddenly appeared behind him.

"I didn't realize someone was on a lap, I was trying to get out of the way for Sainz and all of a sudden there was a Williams there," Hamilton said on the team radio.

Carlos Sainz, who witnessed the entire situation up close, came on the radio and blamed Hamilton for his dangerous move.

"What Hamilton did there was super dangerous, like he was in the middle, I couldn't get out of the way. Sargeant nearly crashed because of him," Sainz said on the radio.

Thankfully, both drivers did not crash into each other or the wall. At the end of FP2, Lewis Hamilton finished eighth on the timing sheets, while Logan Sargeant ended 16th.