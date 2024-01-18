Williams boss divulges the criteria he used for extending Logan Sargeant’s F1 contract

Williams' team principal James Vowles has divulged the conditions he put in front of rookie Logan Sargeant to extend the driver's contract for the 2024 F1 season. Since Sargeant was a rookie and was somewhat struggling to keep up with other backmarker drivers, there were a few questions about his future in the sport. However, Vowles planned to extend the American's contract until 2024.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Vowels initially stated that Sargeant's actual performance should be counted in the second half of the season as he was only getting used to the sport in the first half.

Sargeant was not able to match his Williams teammate Alex Albon and was out of points in most of the races. However, he improved slightly in the latter stages of the season.

"You have to rate the Logan of the last races. As a rookie, he had to learn a lot...Since Suzuka, he hasn't lacked much on Alex. He has made progress race by race. Relative to yourself and also to Alex. He reduced the error rate. And he does what we ask him to do. Sometimes you have to give people a chance," Vowels said.

When asked about the conditions given to Sargeant to successfully prove his worth, Vowles replied:

"I told him I want to see constant improvement. And that he has to take advantage of the opportunities if he can score points. He did that."

Sargeant was one of the three rookies in 2023, along with Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries. While de Vries suffered quite a lot and was removed by AlphaTauri mid-season, Piastri did exceptionally well in McLaren. Sargeant was somewhere in the middle in terms of performance.

Logan Sargeant on extending his contract with Williams for 2024

Despite not having the best rookie season, Logan Sargeant managed to extend his contract with Williams. The American driver, who was delighted to renew his contract, is thrilled to continue his journey with the team.

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season. It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group. We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year," he was quoted as saying by F1.

Sargeant only managed to score one point in the 2023 F1 season.