Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant cherishes maiden points scoring outing at home race in US GP

Fresh off signing a contract renewal with Williams F1, Logan Sargeant and team principal James Vowles reflected on and cherished various moments from Sargeant's rookie campaign.

The highlight of Sargeant's rookie year was his maiden points scoring outing in his home race, the United States GP. He became the first American driver to score a point in the pinnacle of motorsports in the last three decades, since Michael Andretti achieved the feat in 1993.

In the United States GP, the home hero took the checkered flag 12th in the order. Following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's disqualification, he was bumped up to 10th, securing his first point in F1.

Vowles sat down with Sargeant as he reflected on the weekend and labeled the pivotal moment as a culmination of season-long efforts. The American driver said:

"The reason why it means it means something to me, the finish position of the race itself wasn't immediately a point. The point is we never gave up, and we continued fighting and that build up that point was a culmination, not for me of one weekend but of the whole season to that point and it all coming together really cleanly."

Sargeant described his preparations for his home race and how he wanted to give his best on race day.

"I think as well this weekend, I remember speaking with Gaetan [Race Engineer], through the week, and it was a sprint weekend and it was just always no matter what happened just keep building, looking forward. In the end of the day we just want to be in the best place we can be on Sunday," he said.

"And I felt like by the time we got to that Sunday we had everything we needed to go and do a good job."

Expand Tweet

The Williams F1 team principal concluded that points weren't scored by luck and the rookie driver had earned his first point through hard work and dedication.

It remained the only points scoring result for Logan Sargeant, who finished 21st in the drivers' standings.

Logan Sargeant is looking forward to his sophomore year with Williams

After much deliberation, the Williams F1 team recently announced a contract renewal for Logan Sargeant, leaving its driver lineup unchanged for the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old expressed his excitement to continue racing with the Grove-based outfit. He said in a press release (williamsf1.com):

"I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season. It has been an incredible journey with the team so far and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group."

"We have exciting plans for the future and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."

Vowles expressed confidence in Logan Sargeant's abilities, targeting greater success in 2024.