Silverstone signs 10-year extension to host British GP, the home race of Lewis Hamilton

British racing legend Lewis Hamilton's home race, the British Grand Prix, will continue to feature at the iconic Silverstone Circuit until 2034.

The legendary Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, United Kingdom, which has hosted the F1 British Grand Prix since 1987, has penned a 10-year contract extension with Formula 1 to host the British GP.

Among numerous other iconic instances, the venue played host to the historic 1950 British Grand Prix, a pivotal race in the history of F1. The race, won by Italian legend Giuseppe Farina, was the first race in the then newly-created World Championship of Drivers, now known as Formula 1.

Silverstone has played host to the British GP intermittently between 1948-1985, and permanently since 1987 to date. Now, it has been confirmed that the venue will continue hosting the iconic race for 10 more seasons.

The signing of the new contract comes at a significant financial commitment, with Silverstone reportedly investing £30 million annually, amounting to a total of £300 million over the 10-year period.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, expressed his delight at securing the future of the British Grand Prix. He said in a press release:

"I am delighted to announce that the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for 10 more years with this agreement."

"Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grands Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on track and the amazing fan experience off it."

Historically, Lewis Hamilton has been the most successful driver at the Silverstone circuit. The British racing legend, born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire in the UK, has won 8 times in his home event, the British Grand Prix.

What are Lewis Hamilton's most notable stats in the British Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton's eight victories at Silverstone also make him the most successful driver at any F1 venue. He shares this record with Michael Schumacher's eight victories at the French Grand Prix.

Hamilton also has 13 podium finishes at Silverstone. The Brit's most recent appearance in 2023 saw him finish 3rd behind race winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton's first victory at the British Grand Prix in 2008 was a pivotal juncture in the career of the seven-time world champion. Driving through treacherous conditions, Hamilton showcased his wet weather masterclass, emerging victorious with a lead of over a minute.

Mercedes, on the other hand, have won eight of the last 11 British Grand Prix. With 18 wins, Ferrari remains the team with the most victories on the circuit.