Sir Frank Williams’ daughter addresses a potential F1 return in leadership capacity

Former Williams F1 team boss and daughter of Formula 1 legend Sir Frank Williams, Claire, has dismissed any possibilities of returning to the sport in a leadership role again. She visited the paddock at the British GP for the first time since she left her role at the British team in 2020.

Ad

Claire Williams was the deputy team principal and the de facto leader of the team founded by her father, Sir Frank, when he stepped away from the board in 2013. But in 2020, she stepped away from her role as the family sold their stakes in the F1 team to Dorilton.

In 2025, the 49-year-old returned to the F1 paddock for the first time since the 2020 British GP, as part of Channel 4's coverage of the event.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with Champions Speakers recently, Claire was asked whether her return to the paddock was a "one-off."

"Right now, it feels like a very special one-off. I was honored to be asked to join Channel 4 for their coverage and I loved being part of it. But I don’t see myself going back into a leadership role in F1," she replied, via Planet F1.

Ad

"I stepped away when I did for very important reasons. That said, I love the sport, I’ll always love the sport. And if I can contribute in other ways, through commentary, through ambassadorial work, I’d be delighted," she added.

The former F1 executive then claimed that it was painful for her to leave the team built by her father in 2020. She added that she was now at peace with it, as she found happiness in her personal life, especially after becoming a mother. She also reflected on her Silverstone visit as somewhat of a moment of closure.

Ad

Claire Williams explains why her F1 paddock return was "overwhelming"

2016 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Claire Williams explained how returning to the F1 paddock at the British GP was an overwhelming and emotional experience for her. She also added that she was able to take in the atmosphere while also catching up with old faces.

Ad

Claire explained that she was happy to walk back into the paddock to enjoy it rather than with a "weight of responsibility."

"It was really overwhelming in many ways. I had stayed away since 2020 and to walk back into that environment at Silverstone, not with the weight of responsibility but with the opportunity to just enjoy it, was very emotional," she said.

Ad

“I could take in the atmosphere, see people I hadn’t seen in years and actually breathe it all in. It felt like a very different experience and one I really enjoyed," she added.

Claire Williams also paid a visit to her former team's garage while at Silverstone, and explained how the moment brought her "memories and pride." Now, the Grove-based team is led by James Vowles, with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz behind the wheel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More