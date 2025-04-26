Sky F1 pundit reveals facing the heat from Lewis Hamilton fans after his verdict on the Ferrari driver

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok revealed that he upset a lot of Lewis Hamilton fans after he termed the Ferrari driver as the 'oops of the weekend' after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend. The seven-time F1 world champion has had a tricky start to his journey with the Italian team since joining them at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Ad

The 40-year-old has experienced some positive moments this season, including his dominant Sprint victory in China and a P5 finish in Bahrain, amidst what have otherwise been disappointing results in the first five rounds.

The British driver looked confused regarding how to extract performance from the 2025 challenger consistently and even termed the SF-25 as an "alien" to him. He said that he would need a "brain transplant" to get his head around it.

Ad

Trending

Lewis Hamilton had yet another difficult weekend in Jeddah, where he started and finished P7; he later claimed that he was sliding around in every corner. Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok too criticized him, labeling him as the 'oops of the weekend.' Here's what he said (via PlanetF1):

“Oops of the weekend? I’m going to have to say Lewis Hamilton. He looked a long way off Charles Leclerc all weekend long, six-tenths in qualifying, 31 seconds in a 50-lap race, so again about six-tenths a lap – a big margin for Lewis to be behind Charles this weekend. He’s going to have to dig deep to improve.

Ad

However, while appearing on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the former Caterham driver pointed out that he is facing a lot of backlash from Hamilton's fans, adding:

“They’re all very upset with me this week because I said he was the ‘oops’ of the weekend on our Sky social media channels. I’m getting a lot of upset Team LH people.”

Ad

Lewis Hamilton is currently P7 in the drivers' standings with 31 points to his name after five races and one Sprint in the 2025 season.

Martin Brundle gives his take on "hard to watch" Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle stated that it was hard for him to watch Lewis Hamilton's post-race interviews as the latter presented a perplexed figure due to his lack of performance.

Ad

In his column for Sky Sports, the former McLaren driver wrote:

“The pace is in there somewhere but it’s a very hard watch when Lewis is doing post-race interviews at the moment. He’s not happy with his performances and is clearly more than a little perplexed and disappointed.”

Despite his struggles, Hamilton has not lost the confidence of Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur, who claimed that he still supports the British driver 2000 percent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More