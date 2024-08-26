"So disrespectful and embarrassing from him": Fans react to Lando Norris reciting Max Verstappen's 'simply lovely' quote after winning the Dutch GP

F1 fans reacted to Lando Norris celebrating his 2024 F1 Dutch GP win with a famous Max Verstappen quote. Since the Dutchman frequently says "simply lovely," Norris echoed the phrase after winning the race.

Lando Norris started the Dutch GP from the pole position but was overtaken by Max Verstappen before Turn One. Despite a poor start, Norris kept up with Verstappen as much as possible. Since the McLaren MCL38 is the fastest car on track, it allowed Norris to easily catch up to Verstappen on Lap 18, at the start-finish line.

Following this move, Lando Norris kept pulling away from Max Verstappen, eventually creating a massive gap of more than 22 seconds when he crossed the finish line after 72 laps of the Dutch GP.

On the victory lap, Norris celebrated on the team radio by saying Max Verstappen's quote.

"Simply lovely, huh? Well done," Norris said.

A few F1 fans were unimpressed with how Norris used Verstappen's celebration quote after winning at the Red Bull driver's home race. They criticized the McLaren driver for not having any respect and labeled his celebration as "embarrassing" and "arrogant."

"Lando once again showing what an arrogant little prick he is, so disrespectful and embarrassing from him," a fan said.

"Did….Lando….. just say “simply lovely”….. when crossing the line…. at max’s home race…?? if there is any justice in this world the lord himself will strike him down with the power of a thousand suns" another fan said.

"Arrogant and Narcist. This is how we call Lando," one fan said.

Some people reacted normally, while others even asked why some people were getting angry at Norris and opined that his repeating Verstappen's quote did not have a deeper meaning.

"Lando to Max," one fan said.

I don’t understand why people are so angry. Like it’s really not that deep (maybe it is idfk if so pls explain)," another questioned.

Lando Norris understands not every fan at Dutch GP liked to see him win the race

Lando Norris talked about fans at the Dutch GP, where he won his second race in F1. He praised the Dutch fans but also understood that not all were supporting him when he snatched the victory from Max Verstappen. Norris thanked every fan who supported him and McLaren during the race.

"Yeah, I mean, we have so many fans here, so it's beautiful," Norris said in a post-race press conference. (per Pitpass) "I mean, I have a lot of Dutch fans and Dutch supporters, so I thank you very much. I mean, I'm sure some are a little upset, but I hope it was a good race, and yeah, a lot of them supporting me, so I appreciate it a lot."

After the Dutch GP, Lando Norris remains in second place in the drivers' championship table with 225 points, while Max Verstappen leads the table with 295.

