"SO F**KING S**T I AM. I AM SO F**ING S**T": Charles Leclerc's furious team radio after F1 British GP qualifying

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was furious with himself after qualifying at the 2025 British GP as the Monegasque driver made a mistake on his final lap in Q3. Leclerc took to the team radio and cursed himself as he would start tomorrow's race in P6.

Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had a tough Q1 session and barely made it to Q2 after Franco Colapinto’s crash ruined their run plan. Ferrari again opted for a risky strategy in Q2, sending out the drivers on a used set of soft tires for the banker run. However, at the end of Q2, Hamilton and Leclerc finished 1-2 and set the fastest lap times.

Coming into the Q3 session, Max Verstappen, the two McLarens, and the two Ferraris were all in with a shot at the pole position. After the banker lap in Q3, Oscar Piastri was in the provisional pole position with Lando Norris behind him.

Ferrari came into their own in the final run with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc setting purple sectors. However, coming into the final couple of corners, the Monegasque driver lost the car with a snap of oversteer and lost a few tenths.

As Charles Leclerc crossed the finish line, he was seen punching the steering wheel in frustration. The Ferrari driver then vented his frustration with a furious team radio. Leclerc said,

“F**K. F**K. F**K. F**K. F*CK THAT So f**king sh*t I am. I am so f**king s**t. That's all I am.”

Charles Leclerc missed out on the pole position by two and a half tenths, about the same time that he would've lost in the final couple of corners courtesy of the oversteer snap. Max Verstappen took the pole position after his mega final run in Q3, beating the McLaren drivers by over a tenth of a second.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s Q3 error cost them the pole position

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set the purple sectors on their respective final laps in Q3 before the duo made crucial mistakes in the final sector of the lap. The Ferrari drivers finished 1-2 in Q2 and were in a strong position to take the pole position.

The two McLaren drivers and the Ferrari driver all made some mistakes in their final Q3 laps. With the margins being as close as they were, it was enough to take the pole position away from them. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, who complained about the car until his banker ran in Q3, didn't make any mistakes on his final lap and took the pole position.

At least a front-row start was for the Ferrari driver to take, but instead, Hamilton and Leclerc will be starting P5 and P6, respectively, for tomorrow's race.

