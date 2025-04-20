"So he is not as good as many people think": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's downbeat outlook with his Ferrari

F1 fans were left disappointed after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton presented another downbeat outlook after his qualifying performance in the 2025 season. The British driver has once again been on the backfoot since the beginning of the weekend compared to his teammate Charles Leclerc, and could only manage P7 at the end of the qualifying session.
The seven-time F1 world champion has only managed to outqualify his Monegasque teammate once in five races and has struggled throughout the weekend to extract the maximum out of his SF-25 over a single lap.
Lewis Hamilton was again cut out as a downbeat figure in his post-race qualifying interviews, similar to previous weekends. When he was asked by the media what he needed to gel with the 2025 challenger, the 40-year-old replied:
“A brain transplant.”
F1 fans gave their reactions to Lewis Hamilton's comment and performance in Jeddah on X, with one fan claiming:
"So he is not as good as many people think."
"What happened to last week's confidence? I thought he said he’d cracked it?"
"Had to check this wasn't fakers. His biggest enemy has been himself for a long time now," said a fan.
Here are some more reactions:
"Man, please just retire... at some point, you need to accept you've had an amazing career; being the most decorated driver of all time and showing off your incredible skill. The last few years have been extremely hurtful to watch him drop off in quality and not finding his mojo," wrote a fan.
"Alonso and Vettel didn't have this much trouble adjusting to the Ferrari. Maybe Lewis can only drive Mercedes-powered cars," suggested another.
"Bro actually beats himself up so much," said another.
Lewis Hamilton was struggling for pace and had mentioned after Friday Practice that he was targeting to get into the Top 10.
Lewis Hamilton analyzes his P7 finish in Jeddah
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was "grateful" to get into Q3 and qualify P7 given his struggles throughout the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.
Speaking with Motorsport.com, the 40-year-old reflected on his qualifying and said:
"I'd been nowhere all weekend – 13th I think in almost every session – so, honestly, I feel grateful to have got to Q3 and P7. Not a spectacular last lap, but have been making improvements all weekend. Needed a better lap at the end but, as I said, I'm just grateful to be there. Still plenty of time to come.”
He further added:
"Trying to bond with this car on a single lap is something that I am finding very difficult at the moment. But we don't give up. When there's a will there's a way, we keep pushing, keep trying, have got some amazing support so just keep working hard."
Lewis Hamilton had found himself in assembly predicament last weekend in Bahrain, but ultimately went on to finish P5 in the main race to score some important points for himself and the team.