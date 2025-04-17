"So Peter Windsor was lying": Fans react to Lando Norris clearing the air on rumors of him secretly testing rally cars

Lando Norris has dismissed recent claims about his participation in a secret rally car test, sparking reactions among fans. The 25-year-old was reported to have tested several rally cars by journalist Peter Windsor.

The motorsport expert had touched on the McLaren driver’s upsurge in form and attributed his impressive performances to several secret participations in World Rally Championship (WRC) machinery ahead of the new season. However, Norris, clearing the air on Windsor’s claims, stated that the words of the veteran journalist were not true.

Speaking to the media (via The Race) during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, Lando Norris said he wished the claims were true— but they are not.

“I really wanted to come in here and just say, ‘Yeah, it’s true,’ but it’s not. I’m not allowed. Zak [Brown, McLaren’s CEO] doesn’t let me drive rally cars, probably for a good reason. But I’ve said many times I would love to.”

These words from the British driver have since sparked a barrage of reactions among fans. Several fans, commenting on the false nature of Windsor’s statement, didn’t hold back.

One fan commented: “So Peter Windsor was lying.”

Another said, “You mean to say Peter Windsor doesn’t have a clue what Lando’s actually doing?! Wild if true.”

A few other fans focused on Zak Brown’s decision not to let Norris participate in rally racing, referencing the incident involving Robert Kubica, who suffered a life-threatening injury during a rally race.

One fan wrote, “After what happened to Kubica, Zak is right not to let him fool around with rally cars.”

Another shared, "Sadly, Kubica is the witness as to why he’s probably not allowed to drive rally cars (yet)."

Robert Kubica’s accident, while driving for the Renault rally team in February 2011, continues to serve as a cautionary tale as to why active F1 drivers should avoid rally racing. Nonetheless, while Lando Norris may not be able to participate in rallying, the 25-year-old will be aiming to clinch what would be his maiden victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris speaks on Sebastian Vettel's support

Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel during the 2021 F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Previews - Source: Getty

Lando Norris also touched on the support he has received from Sebastian Vettel amid his charge for a maiden F1 title. Vettel recently praised the McLaren driver following his outing at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Vettel labelled Norris a role model and praised his overall development since his venture into Formula 1. Quizzed about the words from the former German F1 driver, Norris shared how often he gets encouraging messages from the former Red Bull Racing driver.

Speaking during his media rounds at the Saudi Grand Prix, via Crash F1, he stated:

“I saw what Seb said. Me and Seb talk every now and again. He texts me—always in times when I probably need it the most.

“I really love Seb. He’s always helping me and texting me and sending me little notes that I appreciate a lot. Especially from someone like him. I think it definitely means something.”

Vettel boasts a pedigree of helping younger drivers during difficult moments in their careers. The four-time F1 champion often supported Mick Schumacher during the latter’s two-year stint with the Haas F1 team.

Lando Norris currently leads the drivers’ standings by three points over teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris remains favourite to clinch the 2025 title ahead of his Australian teammate.

