"Some people deserve a smack right in the ear": Fans react as one seemingly misbehaves with Oscar Piastri during the F1 Imola GP

During the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend, a video of a fan allegedly misbehaving with Oscar Piastri surfaced on the internet. While the fan, who talked down on him, did it to seemingly get a few laughs, F1 fans were unhappy and voiced their opinions on how the concerned person should be dealt with for behaving inappropriately.

There have been multiple incidents recorded where fans have reportedly misbehaved with drivers. Usually, it's the driver who is leading the F1 landscape, and the Australian driver stands atop the championship standings after the Italian race weekend.

A now-deleted video was shared by a fan account that showed the whole incident, where a fan said "Grande Lando," which translates to, "Great, Lando (Norris)," to seemingly demean Piastri in front of his teammate (via X/@81oscunt):

F1 fans shared anger-charged messages in response to the fan in question:

"Some people deserve a smack right in the ear to get their head ringing."

"Wtf that’s so messed up, istg if this happened Lando, they’d ATTACK Oscar Piastri and his fan base. just shows how unmature some fans are, not only LN4 fans, some fans in GENERAL. grow up," one wrote.

"I hope they never get close to a driver again! Disgusting behavior," another said.

Here are more reactions:

"This is disgusting man. Why act like this he's a person like??"

"His poor sad face i hate people omg," a fan tweeted.

The 24-year-old currently has a 13-point lead in the championship standings.

Can Oscar Piastri take over the role of the lead driver at McLaren?

Oscar Piastri at the F1 Drivers' Private Screening of F1® The Movie - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri joined McLaren in 2023 and played second fiddle to Lando Norris in his rookie year. With his sophomore year rolling around, he again stayed the second driver at the team as he received the upgrade packages at a later date than his senior teammate. However, he showcased his potential by winning two races last year and only conceded to Norris once the team had asked him to play the second-driver role.

With the 2025 season beginning with a clean slate, the Aussie quickly portrayed his excellence behind the wheel of a racecar by winning four of the seven races held so far. Revealing how he has developed in his F1 career, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said (via Formula 1):

"It’s a very long season, we need to keep the concentration [in the] team and Oscar himself because we have only done one fourth of the season so far."

Though Piastri leads the championship, Norris remains in close proximity, which poses a dilemma for the Woking-based squad on who to prioritize if rivals close up to it mid-way through the season.

