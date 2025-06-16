"Someone is achieving it, not him": Italian publication writes a damning report on Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur's outburst during the F1 Canadian GP

Italian publication Corriere della Sera took a jibe at Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur for his outburst on Italian media during the 2025 Canadian GP. The Frenchman accused them of disrespectfully spreading the rumors of his firing, but Corriere hit back by reflecting on Vasseur's achievements at Ferrari.

The controversy erupted when Italian media reported that Vasseur was likely to lose his job as Ferrari's team principal by the end of the year. The Frenchman wasn't happy with the chatter and hit back at the media for spreading a false narrative.

Vasseur accused some Italian publications of demoralizing the team and disrespecting people around him. He suggested that media attacks have contributed to the team's championship drought, as they act as a distraction.

"I don’t know the target. I don’t understand the target. Perhaps it’s to give shit to the team, but in this case, I don’t see the point. Perhaps it’s for them the only way to exist. But it’s really hurting the team. It’s, at one stage, a lack of focus," Vasseur said in a press conference in Canada.

However, Italian publication Corriere della Sera hit out at Fred Vasseur for his outburst. In a recent report, the media house stated that Vasseur was nervous and made clumsy attacks. They also took a jibe, saying that while other team principals were achieving championships with their respective teams, Vasseur didn't do his job at Ferrari.

"Vasseur appeared nervous, too nervous, and like his driver, he ended up off the track with clumsy attacks. Someone reminds him of when Ferrari started to win two titles and answered, 'It was everyone's goal.' Someone is achieving it, not him."

The reference of the driver is Charles Leclerc, who crashed in the FP1 session of the Canadian GP and had to skip FP2 due to significant repair work.

Ferrari had their glorious era of dominance from 1999 to 2008, when they won eight constructors' championships under Jean Todt, Ross Brawn, and Michael Schumacher.

However, since Vasseur took charge as team principal in 2023, Ferrari has finished P3 in the Constructors' championship in 2023 and P2 in 2024. Despite bringing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton into the fold this year, the team's luck remains unchanged as they slipped to third position in the team standings after Canada.

Fred Vasseur takes indirect aim at Ferrari's senior management

Fred Vasseur at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Team principal Fred Vasseur has been criticized for Ferrari's lack of success since 2023. The Italian team hasn't won a championship since 2008, and the drought has started to rile up the fans and media.

However, Vasseur believes fingers have to be pointed in the right direction. Talking to media in Canada, the Frenchman said that Ferrari's problem is not team principals or drivers, as they've been changed several times.

But one thing hasn't changed. While he didn't take names, rumors suggest that he reportedly took aim at Ferrari's senior management.

"We must ask ourselves the right questions. If Ferrari hasn't won for years, we've changed the team principal and the drivers, and we've changed everything except one thing," Vasseur said, via Canal +.

Ferrari is headed by chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

