“Someone send this to Alpine”: Oscar Piastri’s latest Fernando Alonso post breaks the internet as F1 fans react to the online ‘madness’

Oscar Piastri's latest social media post went viral after droves of Formula 1 fans reacted to the Australian's heartfelt post involving Fernando Alonso.

The McLaren rookie took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a picture of him exchanging helmets with Fernando Alonso ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix alongside a picture of his younger self in a race kart.

Piastri captioned the tweet:

"Had his kart. Now I’ve got his helmet 😁."

Amidst the rumors surrounding Fernando Alonso in the F1 Paddock, fans reacted to the post with fervour. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:

"Someone send this to Alpine."

"stop this madness or I’ll cry."

"a 2 times world champion and a future world champion"

One fan also stated that both drivers "dodged" the Alpine seat, referring to when Oscar Piastri was signed by the team without making an official contract and when Fernando Alonso left the team after a disappointing season.

"What a bullet you guys dodged, although it would have been a very interesting line-up."

Fernando Alonso shuts the door on Red Bull rumors

At the beginning of the season, Aston Martin looked to be the only team that could challenge Red Bull's pace considering the Spaniard's dream start. He scored multiple podiums and assisted in keeping the team within the top three.

However, as the season passed by, Alpine's performance has taken a hit. The Mexican Grand Prix saw Alonso retiring from the race after running in the final position for quite some time. Moreover, Lance Stroll had to retire in the final laps as well.

Currently, the team have dropped down to fifth place in the championship standings. Fernando Alonso has undoubtedly been disappointed with the loss in performance, which, with Sergio Perez's recent form in the Red Bull, has led to the speculation that Alonso might swap his teams with the Mexican driver. He shut down such rumours, however, speaking recently to Motorsport.com:

"Nothing to say, they’re just rumours… Normal paddock rumours. They’re just people who want to gain followers… who just want to have fun. And I don’t think it’s fun when they ‘play’ about these things," Alonso said.

He also warned everyone spreading the rumors on social media that they will face consequences, saying:

"I’ll make sure there are consequences."

Alonso also recently mentioned that he is hoping for the team to develop enough to be the contenders for the world championship, which is a major goal given their current form.