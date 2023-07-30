“Someone show him the directions to Milton Keynes” - F1 fans urge Nico Rosberg to visit the Red Bull factory after his ‘curse’ strikes McLaren at Spa

F1 fans believe that the Nico Rosberg curse struck again, but for McLaren this time. Oscar Piastri started the Belgian Grand Prix from P6 and hoped to climb the ladder to a podium finish.

However, his race ended even before he could complete the first lap. Piastri had a first lap contact with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who qualified ahead of him. Sainz locked up and squeezed Piastri into the wall and both drivers suffered bodywork damage.

Piastri retired in lap 1 and Sainz went on in the race despite the damage. But due to the damage, he started to lose places and Ferrari decided to retire the car.

F1 fans are convinced that it was because of Nico Rosberg that Mclaren's race ended in a disaster. Earlier this weekend, McLaren shared a social media post, showing a notice stating, "No Rosberg Selfies" in their paddock are. To this, Rosberg replied, "Haha...heading to your factory for a selfie."

After the Belgian Grand Prix unfolded, fans had the best reaction. A few fans want Rosberg to "curse" Red Bull next by posting a selfie taken in front of their garage.

Marcus @FodenPalmer @ESPNF1 Someone show him the directions to Milton Keynes

Ajit Dhiwal @me551ah @ESPNF1 Please do it in front of the red bull garage next

ThabisileM💜 @Thabiisile @ESPNF1 He needs to do that in the redbull garage

Jirayr Kembikian @JKembikian @ESPNF1 @NicoRosberg Rosberg should spend more time at the Redbull garage from now on

Kannon @novablyze @ESPNF1 Damn he doesn't need a selfie, a tweet is enough to send a curse

Sinethemba Delanto @Ntingana @ESPNF1 Red Bull next please, wanna see something

HonorTheCall @HonorTheCall @ESPNF1 Teams about to vote unanimously to ban Nico Rosberg from future races.

McLaren was looking very strong this weekend with Oscar Piastri taking a Sprint podium. But, sadly for the young Australian, that didn't last long.

What is the Nico Rosberg curse?

It is a long-running speculation amongst Formula One fans that Nico Rosberg might be "cursing" F1 teams with selfies he snaps in the paddock.

The first time fans started to note this so-called curse was back in German GP of 2018. At that time, Rosberg posted a picture of himself in front of pole sitter Sebastian Vettel, who later went into the barriers during the race.

Ever since then, every time Rosberg shares a snap from the paddock, fans believe that the team seen in his selfie is cursed and will not have a good race weekend.

This theory was proved right again during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, when Rosberg shared a snap with Max Verstappen's car ahead of Qualifying. Lewis Hamilton went to take the pole position that weekend.

FormulaNerds 🤓🏁 @Formula_Nerds



Crazy that the curse seems to exist



Not Everytime, just Sometimes



Please @NicoRosberg - this is just a joke, Don’t Hold It Against Me, we mean no Trouble



You always have an Invitation to speak to us - if we are Lucky.



📸 @ESPNF1 #britney pic.twitter.com/ok99pCr08D Oops he did it again!Crazy that the curse seems to existNot Everytime, just SometimesPlease @NicoRosberg - this is just a joke, Don’t Hold It Against Me, we mean no TroubleYou always have an Invitation to speak to us - if we are Lucky.📸 @ESPNF1 #F1

The following day, Nico Rosberg shared a snap with Lewis Hamilton's car. Pole-sitter Hamilton then ended up losing grid position in the starting lap and finished fourth.

One wonders whether the 'curse' of Nico Rosberg is the only way that Red Bull and Max Verstappen can be stopped this season.