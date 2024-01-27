"Something is still missing" - Journalist raises concerns about Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari future after Charles Leclerc contract extension

Charles Leclerc recently extended his contract with Ferrari amidst uncertainty over Carlos Sainz's future with the team. The two drivers have now been racing alongside each other for three years.

While Leclerc is evidently Ferrari's prized possession and will continue his journey with the Prancing Horse, the same cannot be said for Sainz just yet. In a report by Gazzetta.it, journalist Mario Salvini wrote about Sainz and whether the Spaniard would be able to strike a new deal with Ferrari.

Salvini speculated that there might still be some details of the contract that need ironing out.

"Now the question is Carlos Sainz Jr. Because his contract expires together with that of Leclerc at the end of 2024, but the new one is not yet there. Now, it is not that the extensions must necessarily be communicated simultaneously, and it is not said that the agreement with Carlos cannot be close. The fact remains that something is still missing."

After Leclerc's successful contract extension beyond 2024, all eyes are now on Sainz. The Spaniard was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023, which could be a major point in his favor while discussing an extension with Ferrari. As of now, his current contract expires at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

However, continuing his journey with the Italian giants is not the only option on Sainz's table. There have been rumors about a potential interest in the Spaniard from Audi, who are set to join the sport in 2026. Other teams could also take interest in the 29-year-old in the future.

Carlos Sainz wants to confirm his seat in 2025 before starting the 2024 F1 season

Back in December 2023, Carlos Sainz opened up about his contract extension plans and stated that he wants to start the 2024 F1 season knowing where he will drive in the future, i.e. in 2025.

Speaking at an Estrella Galicia sponsor event, he revealed his intentions of renewing his contract with Ferrari.

"There have been talks, I want to start 2024 knowing my next destination where I’ll be racing in 2025. My priority is to renew and continue for many more years, we are both happy. We have three months to reach that agreement before the first race. There is talk of what I am being offered but it is said without knowing, I will not speculate, I want to renew and I like to do it for more than one year and that is my intention," Carlos Sainz said, via Total-Motorsport.

In the 2023 F1 season, Sainz scored 200 points and finished seventh in the Drivers World Championship table. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc secured fifth place, securing six more points than his teammate.