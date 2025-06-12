"Sorry I love Lewis Hamilton but this is kinda childish": Fans react to the driver liking a post critical of Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton put himself in hot water after he reportedly liked a post that was critical of Ferrari's ongoing season. According to reports, the seven-time world champion liked a post that criticized Ferrari and their lack of progress in 2025. Once it came into the limelight, Hamilton came under scrutiny from fans, who were divided in their opinions.
Ferrari ended the 2024 season brilliantly after finishing just 14 points behind McLaren. Given its trajectory, fans and experts expected the Prancing Horse to continue its momentum and gain more ground in 2025. However, unlike McLaren, the Maranello-based team failed to continue its rise.
Hamilton, who arrived on the team with ample hope and expectations, has been struggling with the car. Besides the poor pace in qualifying, the car also has problems with balance and straight-line speed. On top of that, after the flexi-wing test in Spain, experts expected Ferrari to improve, but reality was far from expectations.
Amid this, the former Mercedes man liked an Instagram post that spoke about Ferrari's deep sense of disappointment and how the SF-25 lacks consistency and pace. Once fans noticed Hamilton's reaction, it instantly went viral, leaving fans with various reactions.
Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X:
"Sorry i love lewis but this is kinda childish," a fan wrote.
Another fan wrote:
"Hugely damaging to Ferrari, engineers and its sponsors."
"Well that's the truth. They are inept," another fan chimed in.
"Well aren't those just facts tho," wrote a fan.
Another fan wrote:
"People will still find a way to blame Lewis but this is exactly the right strategy. So many drivers stick with Ferrari because "they love Ferrari" but things never change and the cycle of disappointment continues. Somebody has to hold the mirror up to Ferrari eventually."
"Ngl I did not see this as critical of Ferrari," a fan added.
However, Lewis Hamilton reportedly unliked the post already after controversy began to form.
Lewis Hamilton shunned critics amid tough Ferrari time
During the 2025 Miami GP last month, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he does not pay heed to critics, as he remains focused on his work. The seven-time world champion told Motorsport.com:
“I forget about it straight away, I just don't really think about it. I try not to really focus on opinions of people that give no insight into what is actually going on, insights from individuals that have never been in my position."
“So yeah, I just kind of keep my head down and try to continue to enjoy the work that I do with the people that I work with," he added.
Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes last year to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal. Currently, the British driver is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 71 points after nine races and two Sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 94 points.