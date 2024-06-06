Spanish reports confirm Carlos Sainz has signed his contract with an F1 team, to be announced before the Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has reportedly signed a contract for another F1 team on the grid for the 2025 season. It was announced at the beginning of the season that the Italian team had decided against renewing the Spanish driver's existing contract and that Lewis Hamilton would replace Sainz after he leaves.

Ever since then, Sainz has been the hottest target as a driver on the market given his prowess behind the wheel and experience in the sport. After Red Bull and Mercedes shut the door on him for a possible seat next year, Sainz has been looking at opportunities at the back end of the field, with his two most viable options being Sauber/Audi and Williams F1.

As reported by The Objective now, the three-time race winner has signed a contract with an F1 team and the documents with the Spanish driver's signature have been sent to a big-name law firm for verification.

Trending

Although the report does not disclose the team that Sainz has signed with for next year, it reveals that an announcement will be made to that effect before the Spanish Grand Prix later this month. It is speculated that he might have signed a deal with Williams F1 as reported previously.

F1 pundit gives his prediction on Carlos Sainz's destination

Appearing on Sky Sports' F1 podcast, pundit David Croft stated that he predicts that Carlos Sainz will join the Williams F1 team for the 2025 season.

"Personally, hand on heart, I think he'll go to Williams. I think that is where Carlos Sainz is heading because he can see what is in front of him with Williams. He probably can't see the Audi vision at the moment because there is not much to tell.

They haven't taken over at Sauber, they are building power units but that's it. If James Vowles (Williams team principal) gets him, then fair play to him... because that's a major coup and a brilliant driver line-up that can power that team for many years to come."

The F1 commentator also mulled Sainz favoring Williams over a new project like Audi for the next year.

"So do you put your faith in a brand-new project [Audi] that you know is an entity that has been successful in world motorsport on many occasions in the past but not in Formula 1? Or do you put your faith in a rather more known entity [Williams] that has been successful in F1 but has been in very much lean times over the last few years?"

In his final season with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz has made a strong start to the campaign, scoring three podiums, including a race win in Melbourne after his appendicitis surgery.