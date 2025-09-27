"Staying under the radar": Lewis Hamilton's brother Nicolas Hamilton shares a clip from his day out at the beach

Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nicolas, shared a clip of himself via Instagram on Friday, as he enjoyed a day out on the beach. The 33-year-old also showcased his sense of humor as he made a joke about &quot;staying under the radar&quot; in the caption of the post.Lewis Hamilton has shared a close relationship over the years with his half-brother, Nicolas Hamilton, who is also a racing driver. Nicolas was inspired by seeing his older brother karting when both of them were younger.The Briton has suffered from cerebral palsy since he was a child, and even used a wheelchair as a kid. But Nicolas never let his disability define him, and achieved his dream of becoming a race car driver.His fighting spirit is showcased by his sense of humor, as he shared a video of himself walking on the beach via Instagram on Friday, with the following caption:&quot;Staying under the radar, keeping my tracks hidden 🫣 🙄&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicolas Hamilton made his racing debut in the Renault Clio Cup UK series with Total Control Racing in 2011. He then also competed in the European Touring Car Cup with Baporo Motorsport in 2013.In 2015, Nicolas became the first disabled person to compete in the British Touring Car Championship when he struck a deal with AmD Tuning to race an Audi S3 in five rounds that year. He then competed in the full season in 2019 with Alliance Racing [known then as Motorbase Performance].He continued to compete in the series each year from 2019 to 2023. In 2024, he again made a comeback to the championship, racing for Powder Monkey Brewing Co with Esidock, in a specially-modified car.Nicolas Hamilton sends best wishes to Lewis Hamilton's dog, RoscoeLewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking update about Roscoe [Image via Instagram/@lewishamilton]Nicolas Hamilton also shared a message of support for Roscoe on Saturday, after Lewis Hamilton revealed that his bulldog has caught pneumonia and is now in a coma. The 7x F1 world champion's brother shared images of himself with the 12-year-old dog via an Instagram post.Sending his love to Roscoe, Nicolas captioned his Instagram post:&quot;Sending you nothing but love Roscoe buddy ❤️😘&quot;Nicolas Hamilton with Roscoe [Image via Instagram/@nicolashamilton]On Thursday, Hamilton asked his fans to keep Roscoe in their prayers via his Instagram story, as the dog had just been through a medical emergency. On Friday, the Ferrari driver shared a further update via an Instagram post, explaining that the bulldog had caught pneumonia.Hamilton also shared that Roscoe even lost his heartbeat when the doctors sedated him for his treatment. While his heartbeat was recovered, the dog still remains in a coma.The 40-year-old also added a sorrowful detail, saying that it is currently unknown if Roscoe will wake up from the coma. Numerous fans online have shared their messages of support for Roscoe and Hamilton since.