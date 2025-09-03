Stefano Domenicali has a strong advice for Lewis Hamilton as 7-time F1 champion struggles in his early days at Ferrari

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has offered advice to Lewis Hamilton amid his challenging start to life at Ferrari. The 60-year-old also detailed his optimism about the fortunes of the British driver changing at the Italian outfit.

Ad

Domenicali also stressed how he was struck by the moment where Hamilton dubbed himself ‘useless’ during the Hungarian Grand Prix. He said (via F1 Ingenerale):

"Without beating around the bush, I believe Lewis did not imagine he would have to face such a difficult start to the season. We are talking about a champion with great experience. I think the situation will be different in the future, but I was very struck by that moment of humanity that emerged from the statement he made during the weekend at the Hungaroring."

Ad

Trending

The motorsports chief also highlighted how he had a conversation with Lewis Hamilton. Domenicali detailed the need for the 40-year-old not to get carried away by the backlash from the media and only focus on achieving his goal of making history with the Scuderia Ferrari outfit, which he joined following his exit from Mercedes.

"After that episode, we met and talked. It was a moment of human weakness linked to the difficulties he is encountering in a context that has probably turned out to be more complex than expected. But his character will come through, and he will react together with the team. I think he is in an important phase of his career. He has taken on a new challenge with the aim of making history by winning with Ferrari, and this must continue to be his goal."

Ad

"Lewis must not let himself be carried away by negative thoughts because he is a great champion; he must continue to fight for that extraordinary goal he has set for himself."

Lewis Hamilton has indeed endured a difficult start to life at Ferrari. The seven-time world champion is yet to achieve a podium finish through his first 15 races with the Maranello-based outfit. Hamilton also suffered a DNF during the last race at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton backed to succeed despite Ferrari pressure

Lewis Hamilton recently earned the backing of Marcin Budkowski to rise above the pressure that comes with driving for the Scuderia Ferrari outfit. The Polish race engineer detailed his belief that the former Mercedes driver will rise above the pressure that has greeted him through his chapter at the team so far.

Budkowski, who previously served at the Ferrari outfit, explained how the British driver is largely unfazed by the comments of several Italian outlets and the society in general. The 48-year-old concluded by detailing his belief that Hamilton wants his stint at the Maranello-based outfit to end in success.

Ad

“The pressure is huge from the Italian press and from the Italian society in general. I don’t think Lewis cares about that. I’ve worked with Lewis a little bit at McLaren many years ago,” said Budkowski on the F1 Nation podcast.

“He has evolved a lot. I worked with him in his first years in Formula 1. I don’t think he’s at the stage where what the Corriere della Sera writes about him is keeping him awake at night. I think he wants this to be a success. He wants this to be the culmination of his career. It’s more difficult than everybody expected.”

Lewis Hamilton, for his part, has never shied away from admitting to the pressure that comes with racing for Ferrari. However, the seven-time champion has often maintained an optimistic attitude amid the challenges the team continues to undergo through the campaign so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More