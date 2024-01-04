“Still the GOAT of F1”: 7x F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s 55th birthday makes fans emotional

Seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher recently turned 55. The German, who engraved his name in the sport's history books, is one of the most talented drivers to have ever graced the grid in Formula 1.

Michael Schumacher is loved by fans of motorsports across the world. He was known for his aggressive driving skills back in the day, setting new records (some of which still stand), and winning more world championships than any other driver. So far, only Lewis Hamilton has come close to him, winning an equal number of championships.

Social media was filled with Schumacher's pictures and achievements today as fans celebrated his legacy in F1. Here are some of the best ones from X (formerly Twitter):

"Still the GOAT of F1. Keep fighting Michael!"

"This video sums the man up perfectly. Happy birthday Michael"

"The best there has ever been"

"When you look for the definition of the GOAT - his name will be displayed"

Michael Schumacher's legacy in F1

The German made his F1 debut back in 1991 at the Belgian Grand Prix, replacing an imprisoned Bertrand Gachot for Jordan. Soon after that, he moved to race for Benetton. Schumacher delivered impressive performances as he managed to finish 3rd and 4th in the championship in 1992 and 1993 respectively. The pace he had was promising, and he proved it after winning his first world championship the following season.

Schumacher carried the momentum to win his first world championship in 1994 and followed it with a second world championship in 1995 before moving to Ferrari in '96. The team was suffering with a car that was not competitive enough to promise a world championship, but a third-place finish in the championship was considered good enough. His third world championship didn't come till 2000, and with it, his era of domination began.

Michael Schumacher and Ferrari won five consecutive world championships together between 2000 and 2004. Post that, the Italian team weakened because of new F1 regulations but Schumacher still finished third in 2005. The closest he came to winning the championship was in the following season when he managed to finish second.

He retired from the sport at the end of the 2006 season, only to return with Mercedes in 2010. He raced for three more seasons before retiring again. In those three years, Schumacher laid the foundation for the German team who then went on to dominate the grid during the turbo-hybrid era.

Michael Schumacher's legacy in F1 is still an example of extreme performance for young drivers who dream of winning championships in the sport. He is still remembered by every single person and team in the paddock. His son, Mick Schumacher, is a part of the Mercedes F1 team as a reserve driver and will be making his WEC debut with Alpine later this year, carrying forward his father's legacy in motorsports.