"Successes count twice" - Bernie Ecclestone reiterates Max Verstappen claim

Max Verstappen is the best driver in the world, according to ex-F1 'supremo' Bernie Ecclestone.

The 91-year-old Briton was speaking to Roger Benoit from Swiss publication Blick. Ecclestone believes the Dutch world champion has a tough rival in Lewis Hamilton and would want him to stay in the sport.

When told that Verstappen believes that Hamilton should stay in the sport, Ecclestone said:

“I understand that. In Hamilton, Max had a rival that everyone valued highly. Success counts twice. And I claim: Max is currently the best racing driver in the world.”

According to the former F1 boss, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will want to fight again in the future as they find an equal opponent in each other. The British F1 veteran felt the Dutchman was one of the best on the grid and his success speaks for itself.

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton found worthy opponent in Max Verstappen

Ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton found an ‘equal’ opponent in Max Verstappen after a long time. According to the British business magnate, the seven-time world champion will find it difficult to contest his eighth title in 2022 and will face a lot of competition.

Speaking to Swiss publication Blick, Ecclestone said:

“But Lewis could only lose in 2022. Who knows how the new cars will reposition the field. With George Russell, he would have an ambitious team-mate, of whom I am not as convinced as many experts, by the way. And then we don't forget about Verstappen. With him, Hamilton has finally found an equal opponent after many years.”

Ecclestone, meanwhile, is of the opinion that now is a good time for Hamilton to tackle his dream of being a fashion entrepreneur. Hamilton, too, has shown flashes of his leanings towards fashion through his collaborations with designer Tommy Hilfiger and the late Virgin Abloh.

The rules and regulation changes for 2022 might make it harder for Hamilton to hunt down his eighth title. It will be equally difficult for Max Verstappen to defend his maiden title as well. Although the Dutchman is not ambitious to collect as many titles as the Briton, he will be competitive enough to contest for another.

