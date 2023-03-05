Create

"Super Newey" - Fans react to F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 and Max Verstappen's sheer domination

By Khushi Chandani
Modified Mar 05, 2023 23:37 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (second from left), Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing (L) and Third placed Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team (R) celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 05, 2023, in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

F1 is back and some teams seem to have picked up exactly where they left off in 2022, while others find themselves in unchartered territory. This year's season favorite, Red Bull, returned to the Bahrain Grand Prix and had exactly the kind of weekend that they would have hoped for after both cars locked out the front row in qualifying and went on to secure a phenomenal 1-2 finish in the season opener.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had yet another nightmare with Charles Leclerc retiring towards the end of the race thanks to an engine issue and Carlos Sainz losing out on a podium finish after failing to defend against Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion brought the race to life after charging up to third from fifth on the grid after some intense battling against his former teammate Lewis Hamilton and Spanish compatriot Sainz, taking the 99th podium of his F1 career.

He's back 🎇#BahrainGP @alo_oficial https://t.co/RvbiEKLkVP

While Mercedes started the season in a better place than where they were this time last year, the team had a rather underwhelming 2023 F1 Bahrain GP, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing fifth and seventh respectively.

McLaren and Alpine, the two teams that shared quite an intense battle last season, both had quite a tough weekend out in Bahrain this team. The French outfit had Esteban Ocon retire, although Pierre Gasly, who started from the back of the grid, finished within the top 10. McLaren failed to make it to the top 10 at all, with rookie Oscar Piastri retiring from the race early on and Lando Norris coming 17.

McLaren team boss Zak Brown explained what went wrong during the race. He said:

"Looks like he has some sort of electrical issue. He had a gearbox-related issue on track which I think was electronic. We changed steering wheels but that doesn't seem to have done the trick. We'll have to diagnose what it is, but it appears to be electrical. And Lando has pneumatic issues. We're monitoring that, but we might have to do that again. So a challenging start to the year."

Williams, on the other hand, showed quite some progress as well, with Alex Albon making it to the top 10 to bring the team their first championship point of the 2023 F1 season. It was certainly a weekend to forget for some, while other teams had plenty to celebrate.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

@F1 Super Newey, he’s a fraud and nothing without Red Bull
Super Max 🥇#BahrainGP #F1 https://t.co/HhrYTX50dK
@F1 @alo_oficial https://t.co/CU0HaYHEKd
@F1 @alo_oficial Three crazy battles which he ended out on top at the age of 41. How he does it is beyond me.
@F1 @alo_oficial Drive to survive the podium https://t.co/AjYoNUlr6J
@F1 @alo_oficial THE GOAT https://t.co/zgytq8i67T
@redbullracing SUPER MAX MAX MAX 🦁🇳🇱 https://t.co/YhnxfBanTn
@gianlucameli12 @F1 Sounds like you could use some Duracell support.
@F1 Ferrari fans rn : https://t.co/6LUKNf8GhU
@F1 It’s leclover https://t.co/qiwnlDXhpx
@F1 Ferrari back! Like they never left https://t.co/D1Gh44lgM5
@F1 Leclerc Curse https://t.co/J2uGT17E4g
@F1 When you get paid 18M to not drive Mclaren shitbox. https://t.co/OVMl4tH3zh
@F1 how’s Zak going to blame this on Danny tho
@F1 REDEMPTION for DANIEL lessgooo

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...