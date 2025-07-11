  • home icon
  • “Taking home Raymond Vermeulen, job is done”: F1 fans react to Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff’s alleged meeting in Sardinia

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 11, 2025 19:54 GMT
Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff. Images: Getty

Formula 1 fans have been buzzing after reports of a secret meeting between Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff surfaced. The 27-year-old is rumoured to have met the Mercedes team boss in Italy—a move that has sent shockwaves through the F1 scene.

Verstappen has recently seen speculation about his immediate future become a major talking point ahead of the 2026 campaign. These discussions, however, have shown no sign of abating, especially considering Red Bull Racing’s recent dip in form.

With uncertainty looming over Verstappen’s future and the second half of the 2025 season approaching, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher hinted that the Dutchman had a scheduled meeting on the island of Sardinia, in Italy.

"We still have time until the summer break. He [Verstappen] will announce his results or his decision during the summer break, I'm sure of that," said Schumacher, via Formula1.de.
"It's no coincidence that there are two boats in Sardinia this week. One belongs to Toto Wolff and the other to Max Verstappen. So I can imagine that they'll probably have a coffee," he added.
Schumacher’s comments now appear to carry a hint of accuracy, as fans reportedly tracked the Automatic Identification System (AIS) of both Verstappen’s and Wolff’s yachts to Sardinia at the same time. However, around five hours later, Verstappen’s jet was seen leaving Italy—an act that has further fuelled conversations among fans about a possible agreement being reached between the two parties.

Taking to X, several fans have since shared their thoughts on the alleged meeting between Verstappen and the Mercedes team principal. One fan jokingly claimed Verstappen was taking his manager, Raymond Vermeulen, back home after the meeting. He wrote:

“Taking home Raymond Vermeulen, job is done.”
“Contract signed, time to get home and get on iRacing,” another fan claimed.
“Bro just attended the meeting and left the spot ASAP 😭😭😭,” a third fan reacted.
“He was meeting Toto to sign a contract,” another speculating fan commented.
“Man’s leaving after just a few hours—LMAO. He was NOT there on vacation 😭😭,” and another added.
So far, Max Verstappen’s immediate future remains one of the biggest talking points across the Formula 1 world. Whether the four-time world champion will continue racing for Red Bull in 2026—considering the sweeping changes F1 is set to undergo—remains something only time will reveal.

What Max Verstappen said about his future at Red Bull

Max Verstappen earlier weighed in on the speculations surrounding his future at Red Bull Racing. The Dutch driver, during the British Grand Prix weekend, was largely tight-lipped when quizzed about the growing links with the Mercedes team.

Verstappen, who spoke to the media before the Silverstone event, detailed that he had no update to offer but remained calm amid the swirling speculations. Sharing his thoughts via Formula 1's official website, he stated:

"I have nothing to add to what I said last week. Other people write stuff, that's great, but it's not for me. You can always say the grass is greener on the other side — that's what they say, right? I think you always have to just stay calm and enjoy what you're doing, because I think up until now I've had a lot of success. And of course, this season is maybe not what we wanted as a team, but that can happen as well.”

Max Verstappen was previously linked with joining the Mercedes driver development program before the 2015 season. However, a move by Red Bull — offering a seat on the grid with sister outfit Toro Rosso — meant the Dutch driver turned down a move to the Brackley-based outfit.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
