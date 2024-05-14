"Taught him everything he knows, except using the oven to dry his washing" - McLaren star Oscar Piastri's mother takes a dig at him online

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole Piastri shared a hilarious post on social media while replying to her son's surfing picture.

With the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix later this week at Imola, most drivers are expected to be in practice. However, Piastri was seemingly in a different mood, posting pictures of him surfing on a beach online, enquiring if it counted as training.

Many fans filled the comment section with praise for his skills, one comment in particular was the highlight of the entire post. Oscar Piastri's mother, Nicole, took credit for his surfing skills, mentioning that she taught him everything, but with a touch of sarcasm. She wrote:

"Taught him everything he knows…….. except using the oven to dry his washing🙄"

Her comment gained over 6.5k likes, making it the most-liked comment on the post. This is not the first time Nicole Piastri has involved herself in her son's social media posts. She became quite the sensation earlier in 2023 and fans seem to love her.

How did Oscar Piastri's mother Nicole become a social media sensation among fans?

Nicole Piastri was largely unknown on social media, but after her son debuted in F1 with McLaren last season, her wit helped her gain traction. She regularly posted or commented about Oscar Piastri which made her popular among fans.

Piastri once mentioned that he made himself popular on social media in the same way (with humor), and further mentioned that he does not mind his mother making fun of him on the platform.

"Yeah, it’s cool," F1 quoted him. "I mean I kind of made… That’s where I made my social media name for myself on Twitter a few years ago, and now my mum’s doing the same, mainly by making fun of me, but that’s okay, she’s my mum, she’s allowed to!"

Piastri is currently in his second F1 season and races competitively with McLaren. As the team makes their way after a positive start, he has managed to score 41 points, standing sixth in the drivers' championship.

His teammate Lando Norris registered his first F1 victory earlier in Miami, which gave him a major advantage, putting him fourth. The team stands third in the constructors' championship, increasing the gap between them and Mercedes in fourth place.