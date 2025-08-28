Tennis legend Rafael Nadal features in Carlos Sainz's summer dump as the F1 summer break winds down

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz shared his some are dumped from the three-week-long break featuring 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The Spanish driver enjoyed his break away from on-track action to recharge his batteries and come to the track this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix mentally refreshed after a draining first half of the 2025 season.The four-time F1 race winner has found it difficult to tackle the FW47 after making the move from Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season. The 30-year-old even took part in an end-of-year test after the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to better assimilate himself within the team.But the Spaniard has come out behind his teammate Alex Albon thus far in the races and only shown glimpses of his true pace on the track. On his official social media platform, Instagram, Carlos Sainz Short a peek into his summer break and posted a series of pictures which feature him playing golf with fellow Spaniard and tennis legend Rafael Nadal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former McLaren has been a long-time admirer of the tennis legend and even termed him a role model in his interview with Marie Claire Australia, saying:“Rafael Nadal has also been an important influence in my life. I have tried to adopt his court attitude towards winning and losing.”Carlos Sainz would hope to rely on his mental strength to bounce back in the second half of the year and have a more consistent end to the season.Carlos Sainz previews the Dutch GP this weekendWilliams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was &quot;excited&quot; to return to racing and spoke about his appreciation for the iconic Zandvoort circuit and its layout, where he has gone well in his Ferrari years.Speaking on the team's official website, the Spaniard reflected and said:&quot;I’m excited to get back to racing after the summer break, and Zandvoort is a fun circuit to return to, with its banked corners and flowing layout. After a rest, I’m ready to tackle the second part of the year with renewed energy and focus on executing solid weekends to extract our maximum performance from the car and stay in the fight for P5 in the Championship!Sainz's teammate Alex Albon also echoed similar sentiments about the track and added:&quot;Returning with the double-header starting in Zandvoort, it’s always a fun circuit to drive and is a track we’ve been successful at in the past. We know the rest of the season isn’t going to be easy, but we’ll look to maximise all we can this weekend.&quot;Carlos Sainz has not finished on the podium at the Dutch GP as of yet, with his best finish at the track being a P5 in the last editions of the race.