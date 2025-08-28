  • home icon
  • Tennis legend Rafael Nadal features in Carlos Sainz's summer dump as the F1 summer break winds down

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 28, 2025 10:48 GMT
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz and Rafael Nadal

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz shared his some are dumped from the three-week-long break featuring 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The Spanish driver enjoyed his break away from on-track action to recharge his batteries and come to the track this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix mentally refreshed after a draining first half of the 2025 season.

The four-time F1 race winner has found it difficult to tackle the FW47 after making the move from Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season. The 30-year-old even took part in an end-of-year test after the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to better assimilate himself within the team.

But the Spaniard has come out behind his teammate Alex Albon thus far in the races and only shown glimpses of his true pace on the track. On his official social media platform, Instagram, Carlos Sainz Short a peek into his summer break and posted a series of pictures which feature him playing golf with fellow Spaniard and tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

The former McLaren has been a long-time admirer of the tennis legend and even termed him a role model in his interview with Marie Claire Australia, saying:

“Rafael Nadal has also been an important influence in my life. I have tried to adopt his court attitude towards winning and losing.”

Carlos Sainz would hope to rely on his mental strength to bounce back in the second half of the year and have a more consistent end to the season.

Carlos Sainz previews the Dutch GP this weekend

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was "excited" to return to racing and spoke about his appreciation for the iconic Zandvoort circuit and its layout, where he has gone well in his Ferrari years.

Speaking on the team's official website, the Spaniard reflected and said:

"I’m excited to get back to racing after the summer break, and Zandvoort is a fun circuit to return to, with its banked corners and flowing layout. After a rest, I’m ready to tackle the second part of the year with renewed energy and focus on executing solid weekends to extract our maximum performance from the car and stay in the fight for P5 in the Championship!
Sainz's teammate Alex Albon also echoed similar sentiments about the track and added:

"Returning with the double-header starting in Zandvoort, it’s always a fun circuit to drive and is a track we’ve been successful at in the past. We know the rest of the season isn’t going to be easy, but we’ll look to maximise all we can this weekend."

Carlos Sainz has not finished on the podium at the Dutch GP as of yet, with his best finish at the track being a P5 in the last editions of the race.

Devang Chauhan

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Edited by Devang Chauhan
