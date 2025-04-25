"Terrible": F1 veteran journalist on Lewis Hamilton's performance at Ferrari in the first 5 races

Lewis Hamilton's start to his Ferrari journey has been a rollercoaster for the seven-time champion. With the Briton being dominated by his teammate in the grand scheme of things, F1 journalist Mark Hughes delivered a damning "terrible" verdict over Hamilton's early season form.

The 40-year-old has not had a great string of results since the introduction of the ground effect era of regulations in 2022. Hamilton was beaten off in the intra-team battle with George Russell at Mercedes with a 2:1 lead in the season faceoff in favor of the 27-year-old.

Witnessing the changing tides and an opportunity opening up at the Scuderia, the seven-time champion decided to move away from the Brackley-based squad, and a horde of hopes were attached to his move to Maranello. While he was able to win his first race in any format with the Scuderia at the Sprint race in China, his other performances have seemingly been lackluster.

Observing Lewis Hamilton's inability to answer his difficult beginning with Ferrari, Mark Hughes was asked how he would rate the Briton's 2025 campaign so far, and he said (via The Race):

"Terrible. You can't be half a second off your teammate, which seems to be the pattern, apart from China. But the place that they got the car to there, which allowed Hamilton to drive it naturally wasn't repeatable because of the plankware issue. Maybe we'll see in the Miami Sprint, the Ferrari looking good again as it becomes more feasible to run it that low when you've only got 35 kilos of fuel in it rather than 100." (4:17 onwards)

"But that's a big maybe and aside from the China anomaly he's been so far off the pace It makes for uncomfortable viewing, when he's asked about it post race or postqualifying; he just has no answers. I'd say this is definitely the low point of his career," he added.

Despite the early dismal performances, Lewis Hamilton has shared his intentions to get back into the groove with the team.

Lewis Hamilton is eager to get behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Hamilton had an extensive pre-season testing program to get him readied up for his Ferrari F1 chapter. Though it has not been the optimal start for the seven-time champion, he has been aspiring towards building a better tale with the team.

Revealing his intentions to get back behind the wheel of the SF-25 at Miami despite the early sub-optimal performances, Lewis Hamilton said (via Ferrari):

"I’m focused on working with the team and seeing what we can bring to Miami."

The former F1 champion sits seventh in the championship standings with 31 points amassed to his name, a tally he would like to build upon.

