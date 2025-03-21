"Yes baby we are so back": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton securing pole position for the F1 Chinese GP sprint

Lewis Hamilton secured his first pole position with Ferrari as he crossed the checkered flag first during the sprint qualifying session of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. He also broke the fastest lap record set in Shanghai.

Ad

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix kicked off on March 21 at the Shanghai International Circuit. After a practice session in the morning, teams prepared for the sprint qualifying session, and Ferrari, coming off a disappointing outing in Australia, looked promising.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc sailed through the initial sessions and made it to the top 10. However, the seven-time world champion was gearing up to deliver his best lap of the season in Q3. With the track evolving, the British driver pushed the limits of his SF-25 and secured pole position with the fastest lap time of 1:30:849 minutes, breaking the record of the quickest lap time set in Shanghai.

Ad

Trending

Sebastian Vettel held the record previously with a lap time of 1:31:095 minutes he set in the qualifying session of the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lewis Hamilton fans were ecstatic to see the Ferrari driver on pole for the first time this season. They celebrated the moment replying to the above tweet by F1:

"Yes baby we are so back @LewisHamilton. SWEET."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lewis and ferrari are cooked, statement aged like milk"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hamilton has arrived," a user commented.

A fan was also excited to see Hamilton's battle with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who qualified P2.

"Lewis and max battle again," the fan commented.

"Beating Mclaren and Max. No one else can do it other than this man on screen Lewis Hamilton," another said.

"What we’ve been waiting to see," a user said.

Ad

The sprint race in Shanghai is scheduled for March 22, 2025.

Lewis Hamilton shocked to get pole in China

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Ferrari's newest recruit, Lewis Hamilton, broke the record for the fastest lap set in Shanghai to secure pole for the sprint race of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. However, he was shocked to beat the McLaren in the sprint qualifying session, as he believes they have the fastest car on the grid.

Ad

Talking to F1, he said:

"I'm just a bit gobsmacked. I'm a bit taken back by it. I didn't know when we would get to this position. I started out this morning with a better feeling in the car and I can't believe we are ahead of McLaren, who have been so fast through winter testing, last weekend and here."

He added that after his disappointing P10 finish in Australia last week, he didn't expect to bounce back so quickly. Moreover, while the pole position is not for the main race, Hamilton is equally determined to give his best in the sprint race on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback