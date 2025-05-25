"Thanks for letting us know we all fell asleep": Fans react to Lando Norris winning an uneventful F1 Monaco GP

F1 fans online reacted to an uneventful 2025 Monaco Grand Prix after Lando Norris came home to take his first win at the historic venue on Sunday, May 25. The Briton converted his pole position into a win, amid a race of very few interesting moments, especially at the front of the field.

Lando Norris successfully held off home hero Charles Leclerc to win the Monaco Grand Prix. F1's idea of two mandatory pit stops to spice up the historic race did not have the desired impact, as the race still ended up being a straightforward affair, with the front four finishing in the same order that they had started in.

The official F1 account on X shared a graphic to mark Norris' first Monaco GP win after the conclusion of the race.

Fans online shared their frustration with yet another underwhelming race at the Principality, in reaction to the post.

"Thanks for letting us know we all fell asleep"

LeeF1Talk @LeeF1Talk Thanks for letting us know we all fell asleep

Ignition Australia @Ignition_AU And the crowd goes mild! 😴

HiMyNameIsJC 🫡 @HiMyNameIsJC_ 2 mandatory pit stops is STUPID

Many fans also raised the age-old question of whether the Monaco GP still deserves a place on the F1 calendar.

A🫡 @ajaxvdh Remove Monaco from the calendar

CPA @chris_pa11 I don’t want to hear people complaining about Miami GP or Vegas GP anymore, forget about history Monaco GP should be remove from the schedule 🤦🏻‍♂️

Wouter de Roode @RoteWalter Can we please skip this boring race next year?! 🥱

Lando Norris will surely have no issues with the Monaco GP being an uneventful affair yet again this year, as the 25-year-old was able to claim his second win of the 2025 season at the most iconic race on the F1 calendar. The Briton has also moved within three points of his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in the drivers' standings as a result of his win.

Piastri conserved his championship lead by finishing the race in P3, just behind Leclerc, and ahead of Max Verstappen in P4. The McLaren team also further extended their lead in the constructors' championship to 172 points now.

Lando Norris shares heartwarming message for his parents after Monaco GP win

Lando Norris celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lando Norris wrote an adorable message on the winning champagne bottle, dedicating his first-ever Monaco Grand Prix win to his parents. The Briton's parents were both in attendance to see their son become part of F1 history by winning around the streets of Monaco.

After the Monaco GP concluded, Norris was handed a champagne bottle to sign, as is the tradition in 2025, and the McLaren driver left a beautiful message for his parents on it.

"To my Mom + Dad :) ❤️ u 4ever"

"P1 in Monaco ❤️"

Norris has now managed to finish on the podium in seven out of the eight races so far this season, with two of them being on the top step. The Briton has been able to stay in close contention with Piastri in the drivers' standings due to this consistency, even though his Aussie teammate has won four races this season, compared to Norris' two.

