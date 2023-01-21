"That ain’t Daniel Ricciardo" - Australian's new look has F1 fans in disbelief

Daniel Ricciardo was spotted in a new look recently, surprising F1 fans. The Australian has been a fan favourite ever since he jumped into the limelight in 2014 at Red Bull. Although he will not be on the F1 grid this season, the attention is still on him because of his charismatic personality.

Ricciardo has left fans in splits with his new look. The Australian was seen sporting a Blue shirt with a slightly different hairstyle. Here are some of reactions from fans to Ricciardo's new look:

"That ain’t Daniel Ricciardo; that’s Ricciardo Daniel"

"This is councilman Jeremy Jamm from Parks and Rec don’t lie"

"Looks like he accidentally strayed into a wind tunnel"

Annabel Walters @annabelw72 @formulachlo Looks like he accidentally strayed into a wind tunnel

"cant he just buy a wig or something im embarrassed for him"

bella³ @danielshoey @formulachlo cant he just buy a wig or something im embarrassed for him

"For the very old people like me...Ricciardo looks similar to Justin Timberlake when he was with NSYNC(he had blond hair though)"

The Casual(F1) Fan @SportsUnplugge1



For the very old people like me...Daniel Ricciardo looks similar to Justin Timberlake when he was with NSYNC(he had blond hair though)

"Ricciardo signing a bottle of his wine DR3 for the fan, from yesterday"

T🏎 ✨ @balaclavabestie Daniel Ricciardo signing a bottle of his wine DR3 for the fan, from yesterday

"Im a danny fan but what the heck is he wearing ??"

Irtiza @tisirtiza Im a danny fan but what the heck is he wearing ??

"dating Daniel Ricciardo must be amazing but I also think it's so exhausting because this man is a social butterfly who gets along with everyone and loves having people around. A friend group of 4? Hell no, make it 30... my social battery would be dead all the fucking time"

Mia³ @ricciardosbabe dating Daniel Ricciardo must be amazing but I also think it's so exhausting because this man is a social butterfly who gets along with everyone and loves having people around. A friend group of 4? Hell no, make it 30... my social battery would be dead all the fucking time

Ricciardo is a reserve driver this season, having left McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

Red Bull move not for money - Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo will be a reserve driver for Red Bull this season. as he opted to take a sabbatical from the sport.

There were also reports of Ricciardo moving to Mercedes in a similar role before Mick Schumacher became available. Speaking recently, Ricciardo said that he moved to Red Bull, as he's looking for something more familiar to reinvigorate his love for the sport. He said:

“Definitely not that (money). I am past all that nonsense, all that mumbo jumbo. I don’t know probably a bit of timing as well. Yeah that’s probably the main thing. Well not the main thing, but probably there is a bit with the familiarity, which swayed me a little bit towards Red Bull. I’ve also been jumping around a bit in the last few years, so going back to something familiar might be a little, I won’t say easy but in a way perhaps easier.”

The Australian will hope for something interesting to come up in 2024 so that he can make a return to the sport.

