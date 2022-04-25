"That wasn't amazing, but it is what it is" - Max Verstappen reveals nervous moments he had on track during the 2022 F1 Imola GP

Max Verstappen appeared to have a pretty straightforward race at Imola.

The Red Bull driver was able to secure a perfect start to the race while his rival Charles had to slot in behind Sergio Perez.

From that point onwards, Verstappen was able to dictate the pace of the race while Perez fended off Leclerc's Ferrari.

Verstappen stated that the race was not as straightforward as it appeared on TV as there were some nervous moments that he had to cope with throughout.

When questioned on what some of those moments were, Verstappen said:

"Passing back markers. Some of them stayed on the dry line, and I had to pass them on the wet patches. That wasn't amazing, but it is what it is. I mean, just have to deal with it. But again, it's easy to then go off the track."

The fastest car varies from track to track: Max Verstappen

When quizzed on whether he thought Red Bull was now the fastest car on the grid, Max Verstappen said it depended on the track and the conditions. He said:

"It’s always difficult to tell. Every track is different. If you looked at Melbourne, definitely not. But it's all about… At the end it's details, you know, you have to always make sure that you have a good balance in the car, and you can have the fastest car, but if you have a bad balance, it's not working."

"So or you have to look after your tyres, you know, and these kind of things are very crucial with these new cars. And Miami, again, will be a big question mark, and it will probably be a bit hit or miss for some people. Hopefully of course, we will do well, but you don't know at the moment."

The Imola GP weekend was fruitful for Max Verstappen as he achieved the maximum possible points.

Verstappen closed the points gap between himself and Charles Leclerc by 17 points in Imola. He is now 29 points behind the Ferrari driver.

