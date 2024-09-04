McLaren's championship contender Lando Norris finished third during the Italian GP behind his teammate Oscar Piastri. F1 journalist Natalie Pinkham opened up on the British outfit's move to avoid switching places between its drivers during the recent podcast.

Norris started the race at Monza in pole position and was able to hold the lead during the first few corners of lap 1. However, a surprise move by his teammate caused the young Brit to lose positions to both Piastri and his championship rival Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. He eventually ended the race in third place, behind the Monegasque and Australian racers.

Despite having a better pace than those in front, McLaren chose not to switch Norris and Piastri even on the last lap, thereby opening a debate among fans on the team's controversial 'papaya rules.'

Sky Sports F1 journalist Natalie Pinkham spoke about McLaren's team dynamics on the recent Sky Sports F1 podcast with the 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg and analyst Matt Baker. A clip of the said interaction was shared by a Rosberg fan on X.

"Absolutely, I mean you don't want to see your teammate win a world championship in a car that you knew you could potentially have won it in as well. Yeah. Then that's got to be the worst," Pinkham commented, speaking about McLaren's team dynamics.

Apart from losing to his teammate, Lando Norris seemingly lost an opportunity to close the gap between him and championship leader Max Verstappen. With just eight races remaining in the 2024 F1 season, both Norris and McLaren will likely have to maximize results in every Grand Prix.

"You know your teammate’s behind you and he’s not going to do anything stupid" - Ex-Ferrari manager Peter Windsor supported Lando Norris during the Cameron F1 podcast

After losing a position to teammate Oscar Piastri in the Italian Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris has received support from the F1 world. The newest to join the list is former Ferrari manager Peter Windsor.

Windsor opened up about McLaren's team dynamics during a recent episode of the Cameron F1 podcast. The former British F1 team and sponsorship manager and current F1 journalist spoke about the importance of focusing on Norris' results, as he is in contention for the driver's title for the Papaya Orange outfit.

"You know your teammate’s behind you and he’s not going to do anything stupid," Windsor said (35:14 onwards).

"There’s absolutely no way a teammate should have tried what Oscar did on Lando Norris if it was a team correctly managed,” he added, questioning McLaren's team management ability (35:28 onwards).

As of now, Lando Norris stands second on the drivers' table. With 241 points amassed, the young Briton is 62 points behind the championship leader and reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing.

