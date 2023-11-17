"That's what happens when you charge 2 GRAND": Fans react to empty grandstands at the F1 Las Vegas GP FP1

F1 fans were left angry after it was reported that there were some empty grandstands at the 2023 Las Vegas GP during the FP1 session.

The race weekend in Las Vegas has been covered in controversy given multiple reports of the local residents being unhappy with the sport taking over the city, with street enclosures supposedly causing them a lot of inconvenience.

However, when F1 YouTuber Matt Gallagher posted a picture of empty grandstands during the FP1 session, F1 fans took to social media to voice their thoughts, with one fan claiming that he was not surprised as the cost of seeing the cars go at the circuit is around two grand. They tweeted:

"That's what happens when you charge 2 GRAND"

The FP1 session was canceled after just nine minutes of action, reportedly due to a problem with a loose drain cover.

Ferrari F1 driver gives his take on their role in making decisions

Carlos Sainz stated that the drivers have never really had a say in making decisions in the sport since the beginning. However, he was hopeful that going forward they will be considered with some decisions on how to approach the weekend as he pointed out that the schedule is getting busier for them every season.

In his pre-race press conference, the Ferrari driver said:

"I don't think we have any power but I think keeping the drivers happy and taking their opinions is important because if then the drivers are going to face the media and we're not going to be happy about our sport or the way we go, it's fundamental that the driver agrees and has some kind of opinion going forward.

"And yes, we might not have a vote but we have a very important voice and we all want to be aligned and in unison with F1 also. I felt a lot of coordination with F1 and FIA recently, a better job on that side. So hopefully moving forward it's the same case.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, stated that the Las Vegas GP was "99% show, and 1% sporting event". He said that he always liked to 'focus on the performance side of things' rather than focusing on making the event a spectacle off the track (h/t WION).

It will be fascinating to see how the sport tackles all the views that have been shared by the fans and the drivers alike regarding how to approach a race weekend. There is a widespread belief among fans that the heads of the sport have prioritized the entertainment aspect a bit more than the sporting side while promoting the Las Vegas Grand Prix.