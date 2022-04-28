"That's why there's no hard feelings" - Carlos Sainz says Daniel Ricciardo's apology gesture speaks about him 'as an athlete and as a sportsman'

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has said that there are no 'hard feelings' for Daniel Ricciardo after an incident in the opening lap of the Imola GP.

Ricciardo, who was on the inside of the Spanish driver, made a mistake in braking, pushing both him and the Ferrari driver into the gravel. While Ricciardo was able to continue at the back of the grid, Sainz had to retire from the race.

After the race, Ricciardo apologised to the Spaniard, who acknowledged that things like such things can happen to anyone in a race.

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 Unlucky day. I braked well into turn 1, leaving enough space, but unfortunately Daniel lost a bit the car and hit me from behind. Pity, we were up for a good race. I’m confident we can turn it around. On to Miami.



bit.ly/3OAVJRh



-

#Carlossainz Unlucky day. I braked well into turn 1, leaving enough space, but unfortunately Daniel lost a bit the car and hit me from behind. Pity, we were up for a good race. I’m confident we can turn it around. On to Miami. 🇮🇹 Unlucky day. I braked well into turn 1, leaving enough space, but unfortunately Daniel lost a bit the car and hit me from behind. Pity, we were up for a good race. I’m confident we can turn it around. On to Miami.👉bit.ly/3OAVJRh-#Carlossainz https://t.co/WBuUxcrVNK

Sainz said:

“It says much about Daniel as an athlete and as a sportsman that immediately after a race, where you could see he's had a tough one, the first thing that he did was come in to the Ferrari box and apologise to me. There were the whole mechanics there with me, and we all thanked him for the gesture. So that's why there's no hard feelings with Daniel because of what happened."

He continued:

“It could happen to anyone out there today. But unfortunately, it had to happen to me, when I'm coming from the crash in Melbourne. So yeah, it's how it is. The incident has really no mystery to it. I think if you see the onboard and what happened, it is very clear to everyone.”

The Ferrari driver did admit that consecutive DNFs are 'unfortunate', adding:

“The tough thing is that they come in a consecutive manner because, over the season, there's always going to be one race where you do a mistake, and there's always going to be one race where you get bumped out. For me, unfortunately, it has happened consecutively. And it's why it hurts more, and it's tougher. But hopefully we get them done nice and early in the season, and now we can start focusing on the rest of the year.”

Imola GP was another disappointing weekend for Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren @McLarenF1



You know what to do, McLaren fans. #McLarenUnboxed with a podium? Oh, go on then!You know what to do, McLaren fans. A #McLarenUnboxed with a podium? Oh, go on then! 😁You know what to do, McLaren fans. 👇

Imola GP capped off another disappointing weekend for Daniel Ricciardo who has been struggling with both misfortune and lack of performance compared to his teammate.

At Imola, Ricciardo started the race behind his teammate Lando Norris. While the Australian's race unravelled, for Norris, it was a podium finish, the first for the team this season.

After four rounds this season, Daniel Ricciardo finds himself with only 11 points on the board while his teammate has 35.

Edited by Bhargav