“That's what motorsports sometimes entails”: Lewis Hamilton reviews his collision with Max Verstappen in the 2021 British GP 

Lewis Hamilton recently looked back at his infamous collision with Max Verstappen in the 2021 British GP. The Briton understeered into Verstappen through Copse corner at Silverstone, resulting in a 50G+ crash for the Dutchman.

Verstappen was fortunate enough to walk away from the incident with no injuries but expressed his discontent with the seven-time world champion on social media following the race. Following the incident, Red Bull sent out then-reserve Alex Albon to recreate Hamilton's line through Copse as evidence for a review of the crash.

However, Lewis Hamilton has now come out and said that he was simply trying his best to get ahead of the Dutchman, with whom he was battling all season long. Speaking to the press at the recent 2023 F1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I think I got a better start and he still held onto it on the outside through Turn 1. We were dicing through [Turns] 3, 4, all the way down into 5, where you think he’d run me a little bit wide, came back on him, got the exit of 7…"

“We collided. That’s what happens in races sometimes, that’s what motorsport sometimes entails."

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his latest podium to the British fans in Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his latest podium to the British fans, taking his 14th podium at Silverstone at the end of the 2023 F1 British GP. While the McLaren of Lando Norris and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen were too hot for the Briton to catch, he gained four positions over the 52-lap race, finishing third.

After a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday that saw the Mercedes driver place P7, Hamilton lost out even more by running wide at Turn 3 on lap one, losing two positions.

However, the driver was able to make good use of a safety car that came out later in the race and was right on the heel of Lando Norris' McLaren in P2.

Norris was able to hold off a charging Hamilton, taking his first podium of the season. Hamilton was, however, satisfied with his performance in Britain, owing to the fans present at the scene.

Following his 14th appearance on the podium at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton told David Coulthard in Parc Ferme after the race:

"I didn't do it, the crowd did it. Silverstone is an amazing show, we've got the greatest crowd here so big thank you to everyone. I felt the energy, I felt the support which is the reason we got back up there"

With Mercedes and McLaren slowly catching Red Bull, it will be interesting to watch their progress in the races to come.

