"That's the multi-million dollar question": Red Bull's Christian Horner on who leaked the alleged evidence of the investigation against him

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was shocked when the alleged evidence of his inappropriate misconduct case was leaked through an anonymous email. Addressing the controversy in the 'Drive to Survive' documentary series, Horner claimed he had no information about the source of the leak.

The 2024 F1 season could have cost Horner his prestigious career in Formula 1, as a female Red Bull employee accused him of sending explicit messages and media through WhatsApp.

When the case came to light in February 2024, Red Bull set up an internal investigation committee to address the matter. However, a day after the team principal was cleared of all the charges by the internal team, an anonymous email wreaked havoc in the paddock.

An email containing alleged evidence of conversation and media exchanged between Horner and the complainant was reportedly sent to FIA, members of F1, all team principals, and journalists.

Meanwhile, Netflix cameras recorded the entire incident and released it in the seventh season of the Drive to Survive series. In the 28th minute of the first episode titled 'Business as usual,' Horner was asked to reveal the identity of the person behind the leak.

To this, he replied:

"That's the multimillion-dollar question."

When the producer further pressed him to reveal a name, Horner sat in complete silence. The episode further showed Horner showing up to the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix with his wife Geri Halliwell, with the couple walking hand in hand.

As for the case, the authenticity of the alleged evidence was never verified. After Red Bull's internal investigation committee cleared Horner, the complainant reportedly filed a review appeal, which was dismissed again in August.

In the meantime, Horner was allowed to perform his duty as Red Bull's team principal as usual. Meanwhile, his team lost the Constructors championship to McLaren, thus ending their two-year winning streak.

Christian Horner's misconduct case takes a new turn

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner- Source: Getty

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner fought allegations of inappropriate misconduct toward a female employee throughout the 2024 season. However, it appears his woes won't ease in 2025.

According to De Telegraaf, the complainant has reportedly filed a new case in the employment tribunal court. This court is set up in the UK to settle disputes between an employer and an employee.

The Red Bull female employee has allegedly challenged the verdict of the team's internal committee that cleared Horner of any wrongdoing in the inappropriate misconduct case twice. Moreover, the report also mentioned that the case could be heard before the judge in January 2026.

Christian Horner, meanwhile, is unfazed by the controversies happening off the track. He is set to guide Red Bull again as team principal in the 2025 season as his team aims to regain the lost dominance.

