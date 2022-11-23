"That’s natural in F1" - Nico Hulkenberg does not feel sorry for Mick Schumacher

Nico Hulkenberg does not feel bad about replacing young Mick Schumacher in F1. Like every young German, Hulkenberg also idolised Michael Schumacher while growing up and had the opportunity to race with him in 2010 and 2012.

Hulkenberg, after leaving the sport in 2019 because of a lack of opportunities in the grid, will be making a return with Haas next season as a replacement for Mick Schumacher.

Talking to PlanetF1, Hulkenberg said that it's part of the sport when asked if he felt bad replacing Mick Scumacher. He said:

“No, because that’s natural in F1. We all fight for our careers, for the same piece of tarmac. I think many drivers in their careers had to move for another guy, whether it’s more experience – two years more or 10 years more, I think that’s irrelevant. That’s just how F1 is and, ultimately, the driver, when he’s racing, he has to convince the team with performance. If that’s not the case, the team is going to change. Same with engineers, with all personnel. That’s why that keeps happening all the time.”

Nico Hülkenberg @HulkHulkenberg Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! https://t.co/47cBbm1YJl

When asked if had had given up on an F1 opportunity after three years away from the sport, Hulkenberg showed a different perspective as he talked about how the first few months out of the sport were refreshing for him. It was only during the summer break that his interest grew once again. He said:

"Not given up. But I have to say, obviously, 2019 I was out and I was happy that I had some distance and a breather from it. 2021 – nothing much happened. And even earlier, at the beginning of this year, I wasn’t stressing thinking about it too much. But then, coming towards summer, it somehow grew in me again when I came and visited races. I saw the action and the excitement, and had the desire to come back. And then, yeah, the discussion started.”

Nico Hulkenberg feels he wanted the break in 2019

Nico Hulkenberg, looking back at the time when he was out of the sport, felt that the wanted that break, as it gave him the time to refresh himself. He said:

“After 19 I think that was what I wanted, what I needed, a break and properly – I wasn’t the third driver or anything. So I really had the time to step back, and disconnect from it properly. Everything was COVID time, so not much going on. Once the 2020 season started, obviously I came to Silverstone to replace Checo."

He added:

"But it was good for me to have time away to digest, to reflect on some things, change your perspective a little bit too. Then ’21 of course, sometimes it’s difficult when you have to watch, when you’re on the sidelines. But, I think, at that time it was still OK for me.This year, I think I was watching a little harder, especially when you analyse and you see and you think you can do better in places. So, yeah, I started the return project!”

It will be interesting to see how Nico Hulkenberg performs after three years away from the sport.

Poll : 0 votes