"That's where the prestige is": Red Bull boss addresses the 'Drivers championship vs Constructors championship' debate 

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said that he would rather win the driver's championship than the constructor's because of the greater prestige involved.

The constructor's championship is arguably the most important title in the sport and one that every team aims for ahead of the season. Teams get the prize money and bonuses based on their standings in the constructor's title. Hence, they are always reluctant to favour one of their drivers and instead focus on the team result.

Speaking with former England Cricket captain Nasser Hussain on the Secret to Success, Red Bull team boss Christain Horner reflected on the driver's and constructor's title debate:

"The team championship is hugely important to us because that's where the financial reward is distributed through the prize money, and the money is brought into the sport, but the prestige is in the driver's championship,"

"We will always pick the driver's championship over the constructor's championship even though we won't get one dollar extra for winning the driver's title because that's where the emotion is."

Red Bull junior chimes in on RB20 ahead of launch

Red Bull junior Jake Dennis has said that he would be very surprised if any team catches the world champions, as that would mean that they found one second per lap from somewhere.

Speaking with Mirror Sport, the Formula E champion sounded pretty confident about the Austrian team's chances heading into the 2024 season and expects another dominant performance:

“We’ve got an extremely fast race car again at the Red Bull team. I would expect us to become champions again unless someone like Ferrari or Mercedes somehow manages to find about a second (per lap) overnight.

"I think it’s going to be quite a dull season in Formula 1 with Max probably dominating.

He also spoke about Red Bull switching their focus on the RB20 pretty early in 2023:

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t switch our attention to the 2024 car quite quickly. We didn’t do any development on the 2023 car after Singapore.”

If Dennis's claims about the RB20 turns out to be true, it would be pretty ominous signs for the rest of the grid.

It would be nearly impossible for the rest of the grid to catch up and challenge them if they produce an even faster car after their dominant 2023 campaign.